‘Hounds’ support BiB

Pictured at the Church of the Resurrection are, from left, Collin Miller, Mikayla Rose Skinner, Christine Elkin and Fran Elkin, who is giving a check to BiB coordinator Melissa Russell, with Bill Ruggio, right. Provided photo

OSWEGO — Members of the Lake City Chapter of Hades Hounds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, and Hades Ladies, stopped by a Blessings in a Backpack (BiB) food-packing session in May to make a donation to support the battle against childhood hunger.

