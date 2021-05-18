Human Concerns receives donation

OSWEGO - Members of the Oswego Country Club are pictured (standing from left) Mary Lou Heintz, Liz Dorsey and Marilyn Magner handing a check for money collected from one of the events held at the Oswego Country Club to JoAnn Locy, Director at Human Concerns. The Country Club has also recently collected food and personal care products which they brought directly to Human Concerns.
