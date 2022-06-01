Hybrid auction to benefit Beaver Camp

LOWVILLE — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live auction to benefit Beaver Camp will return to the Lewis County Fairgrounds June 11. This year there will also be an online auction from June 4 to 11.
The live auction will feature handmade quilts, in-home dinners, themed gift baskets and other unique items. The weeklong online auction will feature gift certificates for restaurants, local businesses, vacation packages and other experiences.
“This hybrid approach will make our fundraiser accessible to Beaver Camp supporters near and far,” according to a news release on the event. “Your purchases provide critically needed support for Beaver Camp’s summer program and other ministry projects.”
New this year there will be an upcycle competition. Participants are invited to refurbish and transform a used item into a new treasure for the live auction. The donor whose item with the highest percent increase in value will win their choice of merchandise from the Beaver Camp store.
Organizers are now accepting donations of handcrafted furniture, quilts, gift certificates for local businesses and experiences, and other items. Donations can be mailed to Beaver Camp or picked up by staff.
The live auction will begin at 9 a.m. June 11. The online auction will begin at 9 a.m. June 4 and end at 7 p.m. June 11. Online auction items will be mailed to the winner.
Special thanks were expressed to last year’s auction underwriters: Boulevard Properties, Purcell Construction, Roggies Cabinets, Widrick Maple, Eastern Grain, Lowville Medical Associates, Croghan Electric, Norris Electric, Combs Heating, Croniser, Lawrence and Phillippe CPA, North Country Memorials, Hoyts Collision and Body, Nortz & Virkler and Iseneker Funeral Home.
There will also be a barbecue dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, followed by an outdoor concert, weather permitting, featuring Down Home and Undefeated from 7 to 9 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. An all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast will be held from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday. The Saturday lunch begins at 11:30 a.m.
