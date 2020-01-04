IBEW Local 43 makes it a holiday tradition supporting Oswego Hospital’s Maternity Center

OSWEGO - For the past five years the IBEW Local 43’s apprentice class has made it their holiday tradition to donate baby items for new families at the Oswego Hospital Maternity Center.
Electrical training alliance instructor Richard Shopland comments, “Every year as part of a class service project collect bottles and cans through the IBEW’s Apprenticeship Cans4Kids program. The funds are then used to purchase baby items needed by families in Oswego County. We’ve been collecting baby items such as clothes, toys and blankets for Oswego Health for the past five years and our students appreciate knowing these items will be put to good use right here in our community.”
Oswego Health’s Maternity Center offers families a comfortable and homey environment; featuring attractive private rooms, each with its own bathroom containing a large soaking tub. This environment is complemented by the latest technology. A caring and knowledgeable staff oversees the entire family’s needs.
