IGA raises $3,010 for Potsdam Holiday Fund through sale of ‘happiness’ tags

Lavigne’s IGA, Potsdam, raised $3,010 for the Potsdam Holiday Fund through the sale of “Holiday Happiness” tags. The sale of tags has raised more than $26,400 over the past 12 years. Pictured, from left, are Nikki Jandreau, dairy/frozen manager; Cassie Johnston, produce manager; Amber Hughes, store manager; Pam Yugartis, Potsdam Holiday Fund president; Kirk LaVigne, owner; Leona Hance, office clerk; James Griffin, meat manager; and Maxine Beamis, deli manager.
