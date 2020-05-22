Imagination Library sign-up available online

OSWEGO – The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC), recently launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in every school district of Oswego County and online sign-up continues to be available during the COVID-19 crisis, said Mike Egan, LCOC president.
Egan said that the Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, regardless of the family’s income. “Working with the United Way of Greater Oswego County, we have been able to sign up more than 1,800 families,” Egan said. “The program is ongoing, and it’s a wonderful way for parents and grandparents to create a lifelong love of reading.” To sign-up online visit: https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/NYOSWEGO/
“A grant of $250,000, (released at $50,000 per year for five years), from the Alliance for Economic Inclusion project enabled us to set up our program with a goal of reaching 4,000 children during the next five years. We are now diligently working to enlist additional sponsors to sustain and grow this program.”
The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a growing coalition of more than 36 local organizations dedicated to improving literacy in the county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the areas they cover include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper” said Mike Egan, coalition chairperson.
An estimated 40 to 44 million adults in the United States demonstrate skills in the lowest level of prose, document, and quantitative proficiencies.
Many are unable to total an entry on a deposit slip, locate the time and place on a meeting form, or identify a piece of specific information in a brief news article (ProLiteracy Worldwide).
In Oswego County, close to 17,000 adults cannot read above a fifth-grade reading level. With the help of volunteers, donors and advocates, the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County helps adults develop their basic literacy skills. For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit www.oswegocounty.com and click on the literacy coalition link, or find them on Facebook. Visit imaginationlibrary.com for more information about the program.
