In-person Victim Impact Panels resume Nov. 18

OSWEGO – The Oswego County STOP-DWI Program announced it will resume in-person Victim Impact Panel meetings this fall. The first panel will run from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Oswego County Emergency Response Training Center (ERTC), 720 E. Seneca St., Oswego.
“Victim Impact Panels have been very successful in helping those who’ve been charged or convicted of drunk or drugged driving understand the lasting effect their choices can have on others,” sail STOP-DWI Program Director Robert Lighthall. “Survivors share how impaired driving has impacted their lives – without judgement or blame – to create a sense of empathy with participants. Listening to these experiences can have a strong effect on them and influence them to make better choices in the future to prevent accidents.”
All attendees must pre-register by calling 315-349-3477. Walk-ins will not be admitted.
Each session begins promptly at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive early for check-in at 5:30 p.m. and to refrain from smoking, drinking or eating 15 minutes prior as all attendees may be subjected to a breath test. Admission will be denied to anyone with positive results.
The entry fee is $35, which can be paid with exact cash or a money order made payable to “Oswego County.” Participants can request a certificate of attendance for court or another entity if needed.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all meetings. A health screening, including temperature scan, will be conducted at check-in. All attendees must wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing by staying six feet from others whenever possible. Masks may be removed once seated.
For the remainder of the year and throughout 2021, the meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of each month. The panels are presented thanks to the combined efforts of the Oswego County STOP-DWI Program, District Attorney and Fire Coordinator’s offices, and Probation Department.
For more information about the program, call Karen Smith at 315-326-6231, Lisa Samson at 315-326-6208 or email STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall at robert.lighthall@oswegocounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.