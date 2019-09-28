WATERTOWN — The Salvation Army of Watertown will host its inaugural Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Jefferson Community College.
The run will benefit the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen, which serves 20,000 meals each year to vulnerable adults, seniors and children throughout the Watertown area.
“The reason we’re doing this is to stamp out hunger in the north country,” said Salvation Army social worker Lena May Parker. “I think it’s really important because it’s going to help us make sure we have enough food to feed people in our community.”
Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until 9:45 a.m., with the race beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until about noon. Because this is a timed run, prizes will be available for certain runners.
To participate as an individual, a race fee of $15 will cover registration, snacks and water, and for an extra $10, participants can get a commemorative T-shirt.
Participating as a team will cost $50 for registration, snacks and water for up to four people, and a $90 race fee will cover all of that as well as commemorative T-shirts.
Participants may choose to participate in the 5K walk/run or do a one-mile walk.
For event tickets, call the Salvation Army at (315) 782-4470 or visit http://wdt.me/SLCu2L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.