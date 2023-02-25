Inaugural scholarship set up by Friends of the Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library (FOL) announced a new annual scholarship for graduating seniors who live in the Oswego City School District. Oswego High School students and home-schooled students who live in the Oswego City School District are eligible to apply. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded each year beginning in June of this year. Application packets are available now at the main desk of the library, at the Oswego High School Guidance Office, and can be downloaded at the Friends’ website: www.foloswego.com/scholarship.
The application requirements include: A copy of the acceptance letter from an accredited college, university, or other accredited education program the student anticipates attending in the fall; a resume listing awards, honors, extra-curricular activities, community work, volunteer work, and employment during the applicant’s high school years; a personal statement indicating the student’s academic and career goals and tentative plans to achieve those goals; and an essay explaining how libraries, school or public, or a certain librarian have helped to shape the applicant. One letter of recommendation, from someone other than a family member, who has known the applicant for a significant period of time, and who can comment on the student’s character and abilities, is required as well. No transcript is required.
