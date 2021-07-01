NORWOOD — After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwood’s 4th of July celebration is returning this year.
Although there won’t be a block dance on Saturday, the Norwood Lake Association will hold a Flotilla with the Norwood Brass Firemen Band performing on the water. That begins at noon, and anyone with a boat is welcome to join. Decorated boats should meet in the cove near the cemetery.
Local band Past Doubt will be performing at the beach, and the Norwood Public Library will have a story time and a craft at 1:15 p.m. at the beach. That’s free and open to the public. In addition, they will be doing red, white and blue tie-dye starting around 2 p.m.
Sunday’s activities include the village’s Independence Day parade, which has kept the streets lined with spectators over the years, as well as a demolition derby and fireworks on Sunday.
The parade begins at noon along Spring Street and a fundraising demolition derby will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Firemen’s Field. Fireworks are scheduled at dusk.
A playlist of pre-parade music has been prepared and will be played through the sound system beginning at 10 a.m. It will include music from the heart of America and will be representative of its diverse citizenry and their aspirations.
The playlist will include two Jewish Klezmer songs and four songs from the American country music and bluegrass tradition, along with the Latin tradition in America, Irish American tradition, bluegrass tradition, American blues tradition, Italian/American crooner tradition and American folk and country tradition.
Rounding out the playlist will be Songs of American Social Justice, Civil War History, Inspiration and Unity, and a 4th of July Patriotic Suite.
The suite of patriotic songs will be played on the sound system around 11:30 a.m., starting with the special Brass Firemen’s recording of the “Slow Saints.” The introduction features past Brass Firemen music director, the late Bob Thorpe on trumpet and ends with an orchestral version of “America the Beautiful.”
The bells at St. Andrew’s Church will play at noon to mark the hour, followed by the church’s bells playing a patriotic melody. The National Anthem will follow on the sound system. The anthem will be a recording of the Brass Firemen that was created several years ago and was arranged especially for the group by member Andy Van Duyne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.