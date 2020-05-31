OSWEGO — Throughout this pandemic, healthcare workers and emergency responders have been recognized for their fight against COVID-19. But not many people are aware of who else is stepping up to fight the fight and prevent further spread in medical settings. The unsung heroes, if you will.
Infection prevention is part of the job description for all 40 of Oswego Health’s Environmental Services (EVS) technicians. Even before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, the EVS technicians, who are led by the infection control practitioner and certified health care professional certified EVS manager, have been trained to thoroughly clean and disinfect patient rooms as well as high touch surface areas such as elevators, handrails, doorknobs, waiting areas and bathrooms.
“Our EVS technicians are trained to fight the spread of diseases, no matter which ones,” stated EVS Manager, Joy Bifera, CHESP. “We were ready for COVID-19 as cleaning and disinfecting is what we do every day and I’m confident in my team keeping our hospital and outpatient practices safe as our track record for low HAI and infection rates prove it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.