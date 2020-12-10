WATERTOWN — “Shop With a Cop” in Jefferson County is still happening this year, despite the program making a change due to COVID-19, all due to first responders and the local businesses supporting it.
The parade of honking fire trucks and lit-up police cars won’t happen, and first responders won’t be teaming up with children like in the past, but the program lives on.
Instead of “Shop With a Cop,” it’s “Shop By a Cop” this year, where a first responder was given a Walmart gift card to use on behalf of a child.
“Shop By a Cop” is scheduled for this Saturday. The children will receive gifts from Santa and first responders at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building at designated times between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the sponsors that will make this year’s ‘Shop By a Cop’ a great success,” Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in a news release. “Since 2003, this program has been creating an environment for positive interactions with everlasting, happy memories and we are honored to be a part of it.”
The sheriff thanked Walmart (Watertown and Evans Mills), Sam’s Club, the Adams Center Volunteer Fire Department, Colonial Welding, Current Applications, Fraternal Order of Eagles Watertown Aerie 782, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Employees Locals 3089, Knowlton Technologies, North Branch Farms, Pattycakes Tire Repair, Waite Toyota, Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association, Watertown Police Benevolent Association, George Anderson, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hazen, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Brooks and several anonymous donors.
Other sponsors were Pivot, Bren Elizabeth Photography, Kay Jewelers, Party Rentals and Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Mustizer.
“Thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers, as well as all of the public servants who are volunteering their off-duty time to go shopping for these kids,” she said. “Thank you Correctional Officer Joe Elmer for your extraordinary commitment to this program. It would not be possible without you.”
