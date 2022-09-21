Plans change for warming facility Jefferson County, Salvation Army hoping to open center on State Street this winter

Tents are set up in August 2021 for tenants who were displaced when 661 Factory St. Inn & Lodging in Watertown was condemned. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A group of local activists will not fulfill its plans to open a homeless center this winter, but the Salvation Army is working on providing a warming center in the coming weeks.

Ruth Lago, co-director of Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, said the group was unable to overcome a series of obstacles to open the center in time for inclement weather but plans to move forward with it next winter.

