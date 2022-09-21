WATERTOWN — A group of local activists will not fulfill its plans to open a homeless center this winter, but the Salvation Army is working on providing a warming center in the coming weeks.
Ruth Lago, co-director of Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, said the group was unable to overcome a series of obstacles to open the center in time for inclement weather but plans to move forward with it next winter.
The plans for the center have drastically changed since WARM first proposed a warming center that would be open only at night when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.
Organizers now hope to purchase 8.5 acres of undeveloped land behind Shorty’s Diner on Coffeen Street from local businessman P.J. Simao and construct a larger building that would house the warming center and then provide housing for the homeless in smaller individual buildings, she said.
But just as the group was formulating those plans, Ms. Lago was surprised to learn that Jefferson County is working on an arrangement with the Salvation Army to provide a warming center in its worship and service center on State Street this winter.
She found out about the Salvation Army plans when she attended a Zoom meeting of the county’s homeless steering committee last Thursday during a discussion of the status of a warming center.
That’s when she learned that WARM would not be involved in the center at the Salvation Army after the group had been working on the project for 18 months, Ms. Lago said.
“I’m still surprised by it,” she said Tuesday.
Capt. Dominic Nicoll of the Salvation Army confirmed that his organization is working out the details with the county on operating the warming center at the Salvation Army gym. Plans call for opening it on a nightly basis in about seven weeks, he said.
“We’re working on the details with the county,” he said. “We’re having conversations with them.”
The warming center would be patterned after one that the Salvation Army operates in Cortland County, he said. The Salvation Army’s headquarters in Syracuse must still approve the plans for the center.
He doesn’t know whether the arrangement with the county Department of Social Services would be for just this year or more years.
Dawn M. Cole, CEO of the United Way of Northern New York, said last Thursday’s meeting was set up for nonprofit groups and local churches to talk about making sure that homeless people have a place to this winter and how to open a warming center for them.
She referred other questions to the Jefferson County Department of Social Services.
Unable to open the center this winter, WARM was working with some churches to provide a place for the homeless to stay overnight this season, Ms. Lago said.
During last Thursday’s meeting, Capt. Liz Nicoll told the steering committee that only Salvation Army employees could work at the center, Ms. Lago said.
The warming center would use $300,000 in what’s called state Blue Code funds to open, operate and pay staff, funding that Ms. Lago had thought was going to WARM’s project.
County officials have also said the county plans to provide some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to WARM for the project, she said.
Capt. Nicoll said the county contacted the Salvation Army about two weeks ago about having his organization open the center this year.
Teresa Gaffney, commissioner of Jefferson County DSS, was unavailable for comment because she’s out of the office this week.
Ms. Lago has concerns whether the Salvation Army is capable of operating a warming center that would provide temporary shelter to homeless people with criminal backgrounds, drug addiction and mental health issues.
“It could be a challenge to take on running and operating a center in seven weeks,” she said.
Nonetheless, WARM plans to provide a different approach next year to provide temporary housing that would not be a typical warming center, she said.
She described it as a campus, that would use a “therapeutic approach, building life skills, future employment and helping find ways to re-engage with the community.”
The plan is patterned after Finland’s program to eliminate homelessness across the country by 2035, she said.
In recent months, WARM was looking at purchasing a North Pleasant Street house from the city for the center but met resistance from neighbors so it dropped those plans, she said.
To avoid opposition, WARM decided to look for property in a commercial zone in the city, so it would not be located near residential properties, she said.
William W. Johnson, chair of the county legislature, said he was unaware of the situation until Ms. Lago called him about it on Friday, He referred questions to County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III, who could not be reached for comment.
The county’s homelessness steering committee was formed after the issue came to the fore last summer when an apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned, leaving dozens of tenants living in tents on the property.
