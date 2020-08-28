WATERTOWN — A matching challenge between the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and the Northern New York Community Foundation has resulted in $12,000 to be used to support food pantries and school backpack programs in both Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The Board of Realtors challenged its members to make gifts to aid food pantries and school backpack programs of their choices during the COVID-19 pandemic and then the NNYCF partnered with them to match up to $5,000 in gifts to the effort.
According to a release from the NNYCF, several realtors stepped up to give a total of $6,000 in a matter of weeks, which the Board of Realtors and NNYCF matched.
“Realtors do more than work with clients and customers to achieve their goals,” said Britt Abbey, Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors president, in a statement. “Realtors are community builders, and they are more than twice as likely as the general public to donate time and resources in the communities they serve. When we launched this challenge, we knew our members would respond well. The fact that we achieved our goal in only four weeks is evidence of the level of caring for community among our Realtor members.”
Seventeen food pantries and school backpack programs serving Jefferson and Lewis counties will receive support from the initiative.
Jefferson County recipients:
Alexandria Bay Food Pantry
Cape Vincent Food Pantry
Carthage Central School Backpack Program
General Brown Backpack Program
Redwood Food Pantry
Rohde Center, Adams
Sackets Harbor Central School Backpack Program
Salvation Army of Watertown
South Jeff Backpack Program
VEM Food Pantry, Carthage
Lewis County recipients:
Beaver River Central School Backpack Program
Copenhagen Food Pantry
Croghan Food Pantry
Harrisville Food Pantry
Lowville Food Pantry
New Bremen Food Pantry
Port Leyden Food Pantry
“We are grateful to the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and its members for creating a unique and targeted challenge to help several communities,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, in a statement. “This effort augments the vital work being done by these pantries and schools. It is another clear demonstration of community philanthropy serving as a meaningful force in a time of great need.”
