CHAUMONT — It started with a cough that got progressively worse. In October, Joey Bearup, 13, began to struggle with his breathing, resulting in wheezing and sleepless nights.
This breathing issue became a near constant difficulty as Joey couldn’t speak more than a few words without gasping for breath. After ruling out asthma and other lung conditions, he was sent home from the doctor, but was still struggling to breathe. His condition continued to worsen and his mother, Karen Guga, knew something must be wrong.
The Lyme Central School seventh grader was eventually diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system in which cells grow abnormally and may spread.
“He had to struggle just to get little bits of air in him and he had awful nights,” Karen said. “I slept right there next to him and it was just terrifying. If he would have not been able to breathe anymore, there’s nothing anybody could have done — he would have died.”
“He got to the right place, with the right people at the right time,” she said.
Joey had attended Immaculate Heart Central School up to sixth grade when he was homeschooled for a year. Then the family decided to try Lyme Central School because it was closer to their home. He began at the school just a short time before his medical troubles started.
As Joey was struggling for breath, he eventually was sent to the emergency room at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by his pediatrician, where he received a CT scan that detected a mass about the size of an orange that started in his posterior mediastinum. A PET scan indicated other affected areas on either side of the mass, but not as large. The location of the large mass was one of the trickiest factors in performing a biopsy because of the way it pushed his esophagus into his trachea. Surgery to remove the mass was not an option and the location of it wouldn’t allow for anesthesia during the biopsy, as a tracheotomy couldn’t be performed to help him breathe.
Joey sat through 10 to 14 sample collections during which he mentally and physically overcame the pain and potential risks associated with the biopsy. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, was held as a last resort, a worst case scenario if they lost his airway. Fortunately, it didn’t come to that.
Results indicated Hodgkin lymphoma, which is treatable but requires chemotherapy and doctor visits over a period of five months. Following the projected timeline, Joey’s treatment could end on his 14th birthday, June 28.
“These days, the only thing you think to be afraid of is COVID,” Joey’s eldest sister, Nikkia Raso, said of his diagnosis. “It’s like you get the negative and you feel a breath of relief, but it’s actually something totally different and completely terrifying.”
His mother describes Joey as strong and positive, and says he asks a lot of questions.
On Wednesday, Joey underwent surgery to implant a port underneath the skin of his chest as a new method for infusion. His previous PICC line — a catheter used to access large veins in the chest — was causing some irritation, so the port was a better option for receiving chemotherapy. At this point, the mass has lessened enough to make his airway more accessible, which allowed doctors to move ahead for surgery under anesthesia.
An avid PC gamer, Joey has a new gaming setup and board games to look forward to when he returns home. According to his sister and mother, he wants to be a software engineer and hopes to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“It’s definitely been stressful, but I think the confidence and the plan the doctors have had for each step of the process, we fed off of their confidence and we felt better, a little less scared,” Nikkia said.
Ahead of his biopsy, Karen said Dr. Jennifer Stanger, a specialist in pediatric surgery at Upstate University Hospital, was the core of getting all the team members on board, bound and determined to make sure everybody was in place before anything started. Following the procedure, Joey gained himself an entourage of admirers for his bravery.
“Dr. Kathryn Scott, an oncologist, said that he’s a hero in her book from what he had to endure going into biopsy,” Karen said. “It was amazing after that with surgeons coming through the ICU, all these blue-suited people pushing his bed and leaning over telling him he’s amazing.”
With his mother, sisters Miranda, 18, and Nikkia, 31, along with more family, friends and community members, Joey has an impressive support system behind him.
As described by his cousin, Simarra Willett, Joey is a goofy, intelligent and incredibly loved boy.
“He loves his golden retriever and he’s a big jokester, but he always keeps it positive and he knows how to put a smile on your face even throughout all his stuff right now,” she said.
To relieve stress on her aunt and cousins during this time, she created a Facebook page dedicated to Joey to share his story. The page shares updates on his progress and donation opportunities. Away at college in Rochester, Simarra said the page is the easiest way to help out despite the distance.
Fundraisers to help with medical expenses for Joey include a can and bottle drive at the Blue Heron that will continue for as long as people keep filling the trailer; a gala Saturday at Immaculate Heart Central hosted by Rhonda’s Footeworks from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., where people can drop off donations; and a Feb. 12 drive-thru chicken barbecue, can and bottle drive and 50/50 raffle hosted by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets are $15, and the event starts at 11 a.m.
According to Simarra, the family is still trying to figure out a benefit with a dinner, a 50/50 raffle, a can and bottle drive and a raffle of themed baskets. They are hoping to host the event outdoors, so Joey could potentially participate amid COVID.
T-shirts are also for sale courtesy of Winning Promotions, with the message “His fight is my fight.” The link to purchase shirts, as well as information on Joey’s progress and upcoming events, can be found on the Facebook page, Joey’s Journey, at wdt.me/Joey. Donations can also be sent via Venmo to @JanetWillett649 with the caption “Joey.”
“It’s so heartwarming to know that everyone’s in support despite any differences, I love it,” Simarra said of the community coming together for her cousin.
Karen said she writes down all donations and things that come in for Joey, and noted how much they mean to him and show him how many people are rooting for him.
“A simple kind act is so incredible when a person is fighting just to get better,” she said.
