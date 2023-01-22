John Ben Snow Grant supports mental heath locally

OSWEGO - The Oswego Health Foundation was recently awarded $10,000 through the John Ben Snow Matching Grant program, raising a total of $21,000 to support access to mental health services in both Oswego and Cayuga counties.

The philanthropic arm of Oswego Health applied for the grant to support the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team, who is a mobile, multi-disciplinary, mental health team, which offers various support services and delivers comprehensive, person-centered treatment and rehabilitation to individuals over the age of 18 with severe and persistent mental illness. The ACT Team services include help and support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to individuals in both Oswego and Cayuga counties.

