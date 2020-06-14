John Ben Snow Memorial Trust donates $10,000 for COVID-19 relief

PULASKI - In response to needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust donated $10,000 to the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund (“Pulaski Fund”), bringing the fund’s total available grantmaking dollars to nearly $40,000 this year.
“The Greater Pulaski community is eternally grateful to the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust for its extremely generous donation to the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund,” said Tina Lane, chair of the Pulaski Fund advisory committee. “This donation is a testament to how our community unifies, especially during times of crisis. On behalf of the fund, I would like to thank the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust for its continued support.”
In March, the Pulaski Fund announced that it was focusing its 2020 grantmaking on supporting the needs of Pulaski and town of Richland residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is accepting both donations and grant requests at cnycf.org/COVID19-affiliate.
“While dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, some residents face disproportionate challenges due to unexpected time off from work, unplanned child or health care expenses and lack of access to adequate food and shelter.” said Lane. “The $10,000 contribution from The John Ben Snow Memorial Trust will increase the fund’s capacity to assist more people.”
The Pulaski Fund is now accepting grant applications on a rolling basis with no application deadline. These grants are intended to help the community respond to the challenges caused by the pandemic by addressing the basic needs of residents. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis. All donations made during this time will be added to the current year’s resources for the fund and used for the purpose described above.
Gifts can be made online at cnycf.org/COVID19-affiliate or by check made payable to “CNY Community Foundation” with a note “for Pulaski COVID support”. Checks should be mailed to “CNY Community Foundation, 431 E. Fayette St., Suite 100, Syracuse, NY 13202” or by contacting Thomas Griffith, (315) 883-5544 or tgriffith@cnycf.org.
Eligibility criteria and the application process for nonprofits requesting funding are now available at cnycf.org/covid19-affiliates-grants.
