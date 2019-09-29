John Deeb Scholarship fundraising event

A craft show fundraising event for the John Deeb Scholarship will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Beacon Hotel, 75 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, vendors, coffee, sweets and basket raffles.
A 100% of vendor table fees, all raffles and any donations will go to the scholarship fund.
The John Deeb Scholarship is a yearly $1,000 scholarship awarded to an Oswego High School senior who shares Deeb’s empathy, character and love of life.
This event is organized by Kira Axtell, venue donated by Atom and Felicia Avery and posters designed by Jamie Lyn Blum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.