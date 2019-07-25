OSWEGO – Golfers in the St. Luke-Boyce Memorial Charity Tournament will be swinging for a $20,000 payout, as part of a hole-in-one contest, thanks to Usherwood Office Technology.
The 22nd annual golf tournament “tees off” on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Battle Island Golf Course. With great prizes and a relaxed atmosphere, the four-person “Captain & Crew” format attracts golfers of all skill levels who look forward to having fun while supporting local not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers.
The entry fee is $85 per person. Team registration is open to the public; the field is limited to the first 25 teams to register. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, and on-course games, with lunch, prize drawings and awards immediately following the round at Kristen’s Battle Island Club House Café.
Proceeds from the charity golf tournament directly support programs at St. Luke Health Services and affiliates Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons help those they serve stay connected with the community by funding outings, activities and entertainment throughout the year.
In addition to the $20K hole-in-one contest, a longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women and putting contest will all be a part of the day.
HealthDirect Pharmacy Services is Title Sponsor of this year’s tournament.
Rehab Resources returns as the tournament’s lunch sponsor.
Corporate partners include The Bondio Group, Environmental Services Specialist Corp, Fulton Savings Bank, The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, IV4, Inc., Yang-Patyi Law Firm and Sodexo.
Breakfast sponsor for this year’s tournament is Bond, Schoeneck and King, PLLC.
For more information, or to register to golf contact St. Luke Health Services at 315-342-3166, or visit their website page at www.stlukehs.com, click on the “Events” link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.