SACKETS HARBOR — The United Way of Northern New York has announced the return of the Kentucky Derby Social.
Presented by Taste NY, the event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 W. Main Street. It will be emceed by WWNY sports anchor Mel Busler and includes Southern-inspired hors d’oeuvres from Embellished Catering, live music provided by HarmoNNY, a silent auction, chances to win prizes and the Kentucky Derby televised on a large screen.
Tiered ticket options are available, with general admission at $60 per ticket and advanced admission at $75 per ticket. All tickets include access to the event, food, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and a complementary raffle ticket. Advanced admission includes two alcoholic beverages.
“We are excited to build on the success of last year’s inaugural Kentucky Derby Social,” said Dawn Cole, President and CEO of the United Way of Northern New York. “This event is a great opportunity to help
raise funds to support vital services throughout the North Country, enjoy excellent food and fun activities while getting caught up in the ‘most exciting two minutes in sports.’”
With the addition of Taste NY’s presenting sponsorship, the United Way of Northern New York is hopeful this event will be a strong start to the fundraising season.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to sponsor this event,” said Michael Myers, Taste NY Market Manager at the North Country Welcome Center. “We want to encourage our community
members to come out and show your support.”
Organizers gave special thanks to the event’s Winner’s Circle Sponsor, Tunes 92.5/104.5. Additional sponsorship packages are available. Interested parties can contact United Way staff at (315) 788-5631 to learn more about the sponsorship levels and their corresponding benefits. All event proceeds benefit the United Way of Northern New York’s Community Impact programs, which focus on addressing community needs in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.