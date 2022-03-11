Key club gifts Bears to St. Lawrence Health Foundation

Members of the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club recently made a donation of Comfort Cubs to the St. Lawrence Health Foundation at a dinner, hosted by their sponsor, Norwood Kiwanis Club. Comfort Cubs are weighted teddy bears for anyone experiencing loss. Pictured, from left, are Kyle Tebo and Rachel Hewey, Norwood-Norfolk Key Club; April Grant, St. Lawrence Health Foundation executive director; and Gabrielle Martineau, Norwood Kiwanis president. Submitted Photo
