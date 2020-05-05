OSWEGO — Members of the faith formation class at Christ the Good Shepherd parish present a check for $1,300 from their fundraising efforts to Oswego’s Blessings in a Backpack program co-coordinator Melissa Russell at the program’s weekly food-packing session.
The program provides weekend meals and snacks for children in need in the Oswego City School District. Packing sessions at Church of the Resurrection have continued by invitation, to limit the number of people present at one time and allow social distancing. “We are so grateful for this generous donation,” Russell said, “especially since it’s kids helping kids.”
