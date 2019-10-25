Kinney drugs Foundation Helps JRC

Kinney Drugs Foundation recently made a donation of $25,000 to the JRC Foundation’s Capital Campaign. The funds will be used to renovate The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence’s building on Gaffney Drive, Watertown. Pictured, from left, are Michelle Carpenter, JRC Foundation; Tracey Stoffel, Kinney Drugs Foundation; and Dave McClure, Kinney Drugs Foundation.
