Kiwanis helps kids to read

Flower Memorial Library, Watertown, received a $500 donation from the Jefferson County Kiwanis Morning Club to purchase Vox Books for the children’s department. Pictured, from left, are Trent Myer, Kiwanis Morning Club president; Yvonne Reff, library director; and Kristin LaClair, Kiwanis Morning Club vice president.
