RODMAN — A simple shower accessory may have helped save the life of Jaime R. Benner-Clemons.
Having never conducted a self-breast exam, Jaime only realized there was a lump on her right breast when she decided to forego her usual loofah for bar soap after becoming particularly dirty while cleaning her garage in 2013.
She would later be diagnosed with stage 3B breast cancer and undergo a radical double mastectomy just as the cancer was spreading to the lymphatic system. After chemotherapy and radiation treatments, she thought the worst was over. But years later, her implants would need to be removed due to recalls, capsulation, illness and out-of-practice procedures.
“We did everything, and I thought I was done with all of it. And now, here I am in Breast Cancer Awareness Month right back to square one of drains coming out and wearing a mastectomy bra,” Jaime said.
About one in eight U.S. women, 13%, will develop invasive breast cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, over the course of their lifetimes. As of January 2021, there were more than 3.8 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S., including those currently being treated and women who have finished treatment, according to breastcancer.org. It became the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12% of all new annual cancer cases worldwide.
For those newly diagnosed and preparing themselves, Jaime said attitude is incredibly important, that having an open mind and staying positive are some of the best ways to get through it all. Another is having a great support system.
“Little acts of kindness go a really long way,” Jaime said. “It’s not an easy thing, but it’s definitely something that with a positive attitude you can move forward from.”
DIAGNOSIS
After finding the lump in 2013, Jaime tried to make an appointment with her OB/GYN, but the wait was too long, so she called Planned Parenthood in Watertown. She was able to be seen that day. They scheduled a mammogram at a radiology clinic and when results came back, the clinic said that while there was a lump there, Jaime shouldn’t be concerned. She was young — just 27 years old — and healthy. But the nurse at Planned Parenthood said she should get a second opinion, so Planned Parenthood made an appointment for her at Elizabeth Wende Breast Care in Rochester. She drove out to be seen, where they told her that day they were 99% sure she had cancer.
Jaime waited a day for results from a needle biopsy and the next day it was official. She was diagnosed with stage 3B breast cancer. The center gave her some names of surgeons and within a month, she’d had a total radical double mastectomy and had started chemo.
Jaime had both breasts removed in a non-skin sparing double mastectomy, which means no nipples or skin were left behind. Regressive chemo, radiation and reconstruction followed. She finished chemo on Halloween in 2013 and continued on with radiation until February of 2014.
Jaime has had no evidence of disease for nearly eight years now and has advocated for Planned Parenthood as a way to give back for all they did for her those years ago.
She wore tissue expanders through the radiation and, eight weeks later, they were replaced by implants. She chose textured saline ones thinking they would hold well and that saline was a safer choice than silicone.
Her implants began to feel strange as time passed. Now, in 2021, the implant on her left was rock hard. This prompted a visit to the plastic surgeon last month to find her implant had capsulated. The scar tissue around it had gotten hard and contracted to it.
“They’d always been a little weird, but a lot of it I was just like, ‘Well I had breast cancer, these aren’t real boobs, so it’s gonna be a little wonky,’” Jaime said. “I was asking everyone to touch and see if it felt hard to them because sometimes you think it’s in your own head. But everyone agreed it was hard, so I made an appointment.”
Prior to this, she’d had problems with the one on her right, which had completely fallen out of its pocket and was actually about halfway down her stomach. During her appointment with the surgeon, she learned her implants had been recalled, and that the under-the-muscle style of surgery she’d had is no longer commonly practiced.
Since her surgery in 2013, Jaime has spent the years feeling disfigured, wearing too-small bras that cut into her sides just trying to have a more ‘normal’ chest and hold her right implant in place. She was unable to hold her arms over her head for long periods of time and would feel weak when it came to anything that required any amount of upper body strength. But she didn’t have cancer anymore. She was grateful to even be alive, so if the pain and tightness were the price she had to pay, she was willing to do so.
An avid gardener with a house full of beautiful plants and more outside when the weather allows, Jaime hadn’t even been able to pull-start a weed trimmer since her implants were put in. Just about two weeks post-op, she can already reach the other side of her back, after not being able to reach past the middle of her back the last seven and a half to eight years.
“You look at your chest for years, it’s a part of you, and then all of a sudden it’s not there, or it’s completely different,” Jaime said. “I said to my husband before this surgery I haven’t had cleavage since the first surgery because they were under that muscle, so I could never get the implants to push together, and I had 800cc implants — I should have been able to push them together, but I couldn’t.”
“So, I told him if I get cleavage, I’m gonna be like a peacock showing off.”
IMPLANT CONSIDERATIONS
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, Jaime, now 36, is recovering from yet another surgery. At 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 18, she reported to Rochester General Hospital years after she thought she should be in the clear. This time around, Jaime had private insurance. Everything together, which totaled a little over $48,000, was fully covered.
In the latest surgery, Jaime had her chest wall reattached to her ribs, the concave parts of her chest filled using liposuction from other parts of her body, her implants removed, and a set of spacers wrapped in cadaver tissue reattached to her newly constructed, properly placed chest wall.
With her pectoral muscles being on top of her implants, “When I would try to use that muscle, it would squeeze the implant underneath, and then I’d stop doing whatever I was doing because it hurt,” Jaime said.
Now that the muscles are back on her rib cage, she’ll be able to exercise them. She can also, finally, take a deep breath after years of more shallow breathing due to the intense squeezing.
Jaime said she is extremely hopeful that she’ll regain the use of her upper body and that all the other symptoms like swelling and memory loss fade with time.
She hasn’t taken a pain pill since the day she got her surgery because the pain she’s in now while she recovers is about the same as the pain she experienced every day with her implants. She needs to keep her drains in from the surgery until she produces less than 30 milliliters of fluid a day for two consecutive days.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration strengthened safety requirements for breast implants, mandating that manufacturers and plastic surgeons warn prospective patients of possible complications, including that the devices do not last a lifetime, as reported by the Washington Post.
The new requirements follow years of complaints from tens of thousands of women who received breast implants and later suffered from brain fog, fatigue and other health issues, collectively known as “breast implant illness.”
After everything that happened, Jaime said she started looking online and found that the implants that were recalled were linked to a lot of cases of breast implant illness. A lot of the weird side effects she had been experiencing for the last year or so were listed.
“I’m overweight, so most of the time when I go to the doctor, the response I get is that I’m overweight,” she said. “Now that I’m reading this, I wonder if within the next few months, all of these things are going to change. I can already see my skin — I had really flushed cheeks the last couple years — and that’s evening out.”
Other symptoms she experienced were energy loss, being tired all the time, retaining water and the loss of memory, which she had always attributed to the chemo, but is now wondering if it was due to the implants.
According to the FDA, one in five women who get implants have them removed within eight to 10 years. In Jaime’s case, she said implants were the only option out of the gate. She didn’t have the skin left after surgery, so she had to go with expanders to create pockets.
As much as having them out has been a nuisance, Jaime said she is still glad she had the option to get her implants.
She said she was never informed of all the chances for complication, but also wonders if at that time, a lot of them were not yet known.
“At 27 years old, faced with losing your chest, as superficial as it is, all you want is to rebuild it,” Jaime said. “I think vanity gets the best of you, and even knowing side effects, I hate to admit I think I’d still choose implants. I also think when faced with a diagnosis, we just go through the paces and the doctor could say he was putting water bottles in our chest and we would still just nod.”
When Jaime was 23, her mom died suddenly, and from then on, she was taking care of her sister, who was 12 at the time, and had to grow up quickly. Later, Jaime had a daughter of her own, and after marrying her husband Scott, became a mother to his three children as well.
For those who have breast cancer and go through the treatment, she said to trust their bodies afterward and never think they’re crazy if something doesn’t feel right. She advised finding a doctor who will listen to their concerns because they know their bodies better than anyone else.
“Just because you made it through treatment doesn’t mean that everything’s going to be sunshine and rainbows,” Jaime said.
Her core support through everything have been her friends; family, including her sister; grandmother (known to everyone as Oma); her husband; her little village; and the larger community surrounding it.
When she was initially diagnosed, many people wore pink the day of her surgery and posted it on Facebook so, when she woke up, she had all those tags to greet her. This time around, the community didn’t disappoint either, with many wearing pink again and posting photos to Facebook for Jaime to see.
“One of my mom’s friends showed up with pizza the day after this time and fed all my kids, work [A.T. Matthews and Dier] sent me flowers, and people keep checking on me to make sure I’m okay or see if I need anything,” Jaime said. “It was the same the first time around; they did a meal train and I didn’t cook dinner for the first few weeks after surgery. People are just so good; we live in the best area.”
EARLY DETECTION VITAL
With the experience of the long journey she has been on for the past eight years, Jaime now tells others that they should conduct regular self breast exams because she would not have found her own lump had she not felt it by chance that day in 2013 as she was showering.
For her original cancer treatment, with the help of Planned Parenthood, Jaime ended up getting Medicaid to help cover the costs. The Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program is for eligible persons who are found to be in need of treatment for breast, cervical, colorectal or prostate cancer and, in some cases, pre-cancerous conditions of these cancers. While hospital records don’t go back far enough to find the total cost of all that occurred nearly eight years ago, Jaime said she remembers her chemo treatments were around $10,000 each.
Jaime had just left her job at the time she felt the lump in her right breast and didn’t have insurance, which she told those at Planned Parenthood when she visited. She said they did everything that needed to be done and got her insurance through Medicaid. When she needed to be seen by someone, Planned Parenthood helped advocate for her and get her in to be seen quickly.
The day she had her breasts removed was the day her cancer was spreading into her lymphatic system. Had she waited even one day, she said her cancer would have progressed to Stage 4.
“They [Planned Parenthood] provide more medical care than what meets the eye, and people — especially people living in rural America — should understand that we need these providers and their services,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have been around to raise my kids.”
