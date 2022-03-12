WATERTOWN — L.E.A.’S Diner in Heuvelton still has the best chili in the land, according to people who voted in the 23rd Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off, an event that was again held in a modified format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it did last year, L.E.A.’s Diner received the most votes this year, earning the People’s Choice Award.
The annual North Country Chili Cook-Off is organized by the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc., Watertown, and its proceeds help to fund its operations.
Meme’s Diner in Felts Mills collected the most donations, earning the Top Fundraiser Award. Meme’s also won that category last year.
“It was a real Yogi Berra moment. It was like déjà vu all over again,” Jeremiah S. Papineau, director of communications and Foundation Director for the VTC, said in a news release. “We almost couldn’t believe it but, after everything was counted and recounted to be sure, we saw each of them bring home the same honors they brought home last year. It was amazing.”
That was a sentiment shared by Steven Bogardus, who owns L.E.A.’S Diner with his wife, Tasha.
“It was absolutely amazing to win again. We’re speechless. We’re at a loss for words,” said Mr. Bogardus.
This year’s experience was even more special, he added, due to the increase in participating locations from 28 last year to 34 this year. Last year, L.E.A.’S Diner was the only business to participate in St. Lawrence County. This year, eight others joined them.
“Participating again was more exciting because there was more competition, which made it more fun,” said Mr. Bogardus.
Brandy Snyder, owner of Meme’s Diner, said she was again honored to participate and said she was proud of her customers and employees who made that participation a success, raising $1,000 —
nearly doubling the $560 her business raised last year.
“We did not raise this money on our own. Knowing that out customers will get behind a good cause is always very humbling,” said Ms. Snyder. “Seeing our customers participate and advocate for the Veterans is an amazing experience.”
The cook-off — typically held as a one-day event at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown on the first Saturday of February — is a fundraiser for the VTC to support transportation it provides for
veterans and their families. This year, the event was again held at participating restaurants in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties throughout February. The move was made in an effort to host the event in a way that would follow New York State mandates and adhere to CDC guidelines.
This year’s North Country Chili Cook-Off again focused only on the “Professional” award category and was held in a “pub crawl” format, in which those wishing to sample and vote on their favorite entries could do so at participating restaurants.
Chili Cook-Off committee chairwoman Amy McEathron, owner and president of Independent Medical Evaluation Company, Carthage, said she was excited to see the event be a success again this year.
“We thank everyone who did the chili crawl and tried all the different chilies,” she said. “It’s amazing how the tri-county area came together again to show their support for our veterans and their families. It’s
an honor to chair this event.”
Mrs. McEathron, who is a past 5th District President and past Jefferson County president for the American Legion Auxiliary Department of New York — added she appreciates “the many years of support from our community and the American Legion Family.”
In addition to L.E.A.’S Diner and Meme’s Diner, the following restaurants participated in this year’s North Country Chili Cook-Off:
Beese’s Depot Café, Adams Center; Bonnie Castle Resort & Marina, Alexandria Bay; The Dockside Pub, Alexandria Bay; Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, Carthage; The Church Street Diner, Carthage; The Mills Country Store, Chase Mills; River Bottom Bar & Grill, Clayton; Whiskey Jack’s, Constableville; The Cottage Inn, Copenhagen; Silver Leaf Diner, DeKalb Junction; American Legion Post 162, Lowville; Montague Inn, Lowville; Deep Roots Fresh Market and Café, Lyons Falls; River Valley Inn, Lyons Falls; The Blue House, Madrid; Smuggler’s Café/Hosmer’s Marina, Ogdensburg; Hoof & Horn Butcher and Eatery. Potsdam; Big Spoon Kitchen, Potsdam; Plum Brook Café, Russell; The Sandwich Bar, Sackets Harbor; The Cottage Bakery, Three Mile Bay; Tavern230, Turin; Black Waters Café and Trading Post, Wanakena; Celest Jamaican Cuisine, Watertown; Cookie’s Goodies, Watertown; Empire Square, Watertown; Flavors of the Philippines, Watertown; Flashback Brewing Company, Watertown; Garland City Beer Works, Watertown; Johnny D’s, Watertown; The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown; and Hall Pass Tavern, West Carthage.
The participants — combined with sponsorship of the cook-off — raised approximately $28,000 for the VTC.
“The amount we were able to raise this year is comparable to what was raised last year. And, as we continue to navigate our way out of a global pandemic, we’re thankful for anything we can raise to help us continue to provide the vital services we do for the community,” said Mr. Papineau. “We thank the businesses and organizations that participated and our generous sponsors for making this happen.”
Mr. Papineau noted the North Country Chili Cook-Off’s planning committee will soon begin to review plans for next year’s event. The plan is to focus on a hybrid model which would include both this year’s format and the traditional event at the Dulles State Office Building.
The VTC, established in 1991, drives thousands of miles each year assisting community members in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and beyond. Over the last 30 years, the organization has provided rides to health care appointments, food sources and other critical needs destinations for residents.
