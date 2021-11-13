Lacona’s Memory Wreath to benefit Oswego County Agriculture Society/county fairgrounds

LACONA - The Coterie Club will once again sponsor the village of Lacona’s Memory Wreath. Each year the club chooses an organization to receive all the funds. This year the money will be given to the Oswego County Agriculture Society/county fairgrounds.
Donations, of any amount, may be sent by Nov. 24 to Coterie Club treasurer, Sherry Glazier, 21 Maple Ave, Lacona NY 13083. Be sure to include loved one’s name and who they are being remembered by. Make checks payable to: Coterie Club.
A short ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Village of Lacona offices, 11 Park Ave, Lacona. All names will be read the night of the wreath lighting. Due to COVID there will be no refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.