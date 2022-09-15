OSWEGO - LaGraf’s Pub & Grill will host Paws & Pancakes, a breakfast fundraiser to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Breakfast will include typical breakfast foods and coffee by Khepera Coffee.
The Oswego County Humane Society will also accept monetary donations and supplies for the pet food pantry which is open to low income county residents in need.
