Lake City Masons make donation to Human Concerns Center

OSWEGO - The brothers of Lake City Lodge No. 127 F & A M, Oswego, are celebrating 175 years of Masonry in Oswego City. They hosted a public pig roast on July 23 for their kick-off activity. As part of their continuing community outreach the brothers donated $150 to the Human Concerns Center from the event’s proceeds. Pictured from left are: RW Christopher Reis, district deputy grand master; JoAnn Locy, executive director of the Human Concerns Center, Inc.; VW Patrick Fasulo, worshipful master of Lake City Lodge. Second row: W George Reed, W James Rizzo and W Ronald Bond. Photo by W Michael Regan.
