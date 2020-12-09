OSWEGO — The anticipated moment when the first Oswego State goal is scored to prompt an avalanche of stuffed animals thrown onto the ice will be missing this season, but the Lakers ice hockey programs have worked to keep the annual Teddy Bear Toss tradition alive when it may be needed most.
Friday marks the final day of the first-ever Virtual Teddy Bear Toss held by the Oswego State men’s and women’s ice hockey teams in conjunction with Oswego’s Blueline Club and SEFA (State Employees Federated Appeal) committee.
The annual event raises money and toy donations for the United Way of Greater Oswego County and Toys for Tots. Contributions can made online this year by visiting the SEFA website for the event: Bit.ly/OzTeddyBearToss.
The charitable endeavor is typically held during an Oswego State men’s hockey game where fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw onto the ice following the first goal scored by the Lakers. The virtual adjustment for this season is also meant to help account for the loss of the annual Holiday Skate held by the women’s program.
Both teams had their respective seasons canceled and have not been able to conduct team events in-person due to COVID-19 mandates.
“It takes 15 minutes to clean the ice, both teams helping out plus all the maintenance workers, and two trailers full and four truckloads of bears later, we’re delivering it to the Toys for Tots,” said Oswego State men’s head hockey coach, Ed Gosek. “We wanted to keep it going and hopefully it’s going to go very well to help out the kids.”
Oswego State women’s head coach, Mark Digby, said that the idea for a virtual edition of the holiday tradition came about during a conversation with Gosek this past August and was brought to the forefront while he was meeting with the SEFA committee, of which he is an active member.
He and Gosek initially brainstormed the concept for the Teddy Bear Toss borrowing from similar events they had witnessed. Oswego launched the fund-raiser in 2016 and the steadily-growing charitable event has been held every subsequent December.
The Holiday Skate that was initiated by the women’s team more than a decade ago is another community hit in which young fans are invited to skate with their favorite players for an afternoon. The men’s team has also joined the fun in recent years.
“It really got going here, the fans got behind it, the players got behind it and the community got behind it, so trying to find a way this year to keep it going, we just thought was really important,” Digby said. “Losing those two events, that’s a lot of funding and a lot of stuffed animals that in the past, we’ve been able to give back to the community.”
This year’s rendition began on Dec. 1 and raised nearly $1,000 in the first day of the online link being activated. Gosek and Digby also hosted a contactless drop-off outside the Marano Campus Center Arena last Friday that generated 133 stuffed bears, 150 total toys, and $850 in donations.
Stuffed animals and monetary offerings are still being accepted online through Friday night and the teams have encouraged people that donate to post a short video on social media tossing a bear with the hashtag: “OZTeddyBearToss.”
Several current players and prominent alumni have shared clips and contributed to a promotional video for the endeavor posted to the official Oswego State hockey pages. Many also drove through with donations at the contactless drop-off last week.
“When we’re out recruiting players, there are a lot of different parts that come into a player choosing Oswego, but a huge part of why they come here is the community,” Digby said. “They know they’re playing for more than just the hockey team. … There has been a big part of the experience missing this year, more so than the obvious.”
Both teams traditionally fill their calendar with community service outings that they were unable to maintain due to coronavirus concerns this season.
The men’s team, for example, would rake leaves for elderly area residents, deliver meals to needy families while visiting around Thanksgiving, and host a ‘Hotcakes for Hospice,’ outing in a regular year.
“The list goes on and on of things that we’ve always done in the community that unfortunately, we haven’t been able to because of the virus, so this was one small way in which we could continue to try to give back,” Gosek said.
“Our present players, even though they aren’t here, and our alumni all take pride in it,” he continued. “They all wanted to be that guy to score the first goal and get the bears thrown on the ice. It was always a special game, a fun atmosphere, so we’ll miss that part of it but do the best we can to have fun with what we are able to do.”
Both teams anticipate returning to their traditional community service projects next year, including the eagerly anticipated Teddy Bear Toss and Holiday Skate events.
Gosek and Digby each expressed that the programs were highly motivated to find an alternative to keep its holiday donations flowing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully, next year we’ll be able to do both the holiday skate and the teddy-bear toss in person, and hopefully by doing the event this way, not only will we be able to generate a good holiday season for people who need a little bit of help right now, but also the events will be that much better next year,” Digby said.
