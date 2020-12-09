Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to light rain for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.