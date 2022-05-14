Lakeside Roofing and Siding sees Fulton Block Builders as a solid investment

FULTON - “At Lakeside Roofing and Siding, our team has a commitment to assist each customer with high quality, personalized service,” said Mark Blowers, Lakeside store manager. “Our commitment to the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program is an extension of that commitment. We are impressed with the work that is being done throughout the city and the neighborly relationships forming. We are happy to offer FBB participants discounts and wanted to do more. Donating $500 is just one more way Lakeside can support this solid investment in the city of Fulton.”
“The community support for Fulton Block Builders is amazing in so many ways,” said Linda Eagan FBB Director. “Not only are businesses like Lakeside supporting the FBB movement, but residents are making a point of shopping locally for their home improvements. It’s definitely a win-win!
“In just a few short years, residents are realizing the value of Lakeside Roofing and Siding to our community. The store can be found in Hannibal in the old Scott’s Hardware location on Auburn Street. You’ll see facilities that are clean inside and out. Warehouses, with well- organized inventory and knowledgeable staff ready to meet your needs.”
If a business is interested in providing discounts to participants or make a donation for the FBB fundraising campaign, email Eagan at fultonblockbuilders@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.