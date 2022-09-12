HENDERSON — The natural beauty of a scenic ridge and forestland overlooking Henderson Bay will be protected as part of a conservation agreement finalized recently with Ontario Bays Initiative Land Trust.
The conservation easement filed in August in Jefferson County is a partnership with landowner Stephen W. Yaussi to ensure that roughly 243 acres off Gilman Road in the northeast portion of Henderson will remain forever wild by preventing development on most of the land.
The Ontario Bays Initiative says the easement keeps the land on the tax rolls and in private hands. Mr. Yaussi continues private ownership of the property.
The easement includes a vast hardwood forest and several hundred feet of what is known as the “rocky ridge” — a high bluff with shear limestone cliffs that are a geologic feature as well as a local landmark for those driving along Route 3 in Henderson or boating in Henderson or White’s Bay. It is one of three distinctive bluffs of the ridge known by some as “the three sisters.”
“It has open space value for the area and is visible from Henderson Harbor and it’s a well-known (ridge),” OBI land steward Lee Ellsworth said in an OBI news release. “Having undeveloped forest on a significant ridge like this is really a great thing.”
The property includes two separate, adjacent parcels and is home to a mature forest with an impressive number of hardwood species, including cedar, maple, shag hickory, hickory and oak. The nearby limestone cliffs are visible from the Great Lakes Seaway Trail (Route 3) and serve as a flyway and nesting area for migratory songbirds as they make their way up the lakeshore.
The property represents the largest forestland ever protected by the Chaumont-based OBI Land Trust. It is one of several easement donations and part of nearly 1,000 acres protected by OBI since the nonprofit land conservation group was created in 1993.
According to OBI, Mr. Yaussi knew the Henderson property was special in 1978, when he became a co-owner with the late Dr. Kenyon J. Plumpton. They raised beef cattle and horses on what was then Rocky Ridge Ranch. Productive hay fields, a barn and a sugar bush converted into a hunting camp were part of the ranch, which is no longer operating.
An architect and co-founder of GYMO Architecture Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, Mr. Yaussi built his home on the Henderson property in an area tucked away to maintain the natural beauty of the ridge. Years later, the land was divided up and since then he has had an interest in protecting his 200-plus acres, especially with a trend toward the construction of large residential homes on scenic shoreline and ridge areas.
“We had a productive, educational and enjoyable time on the property over the years and it just seemed like this property was too nice to have it disturbed,” Mr. Yaussi said in the news release. “This is land that needs to remain open and natural.”
The land was once part of the sprawling Reed farm and includes ponds and streams and open grassy areas that were once grazing pastures.
The easement allows for a 3-acre personal-use building envelope, some private hunting, forest management and thoughtful preservation of a place that is home to a thriving deer population as well as a variety of plant and animal species.
Henderson Harbor and the town of Henderson are part of an eight-town service area for OBI that follows the shoreline communities of Jefferson County. OBI is a nonprofit land trust, which means it is qualified to accept donations of land or easements of land. The land trust specializes in preserving open, scenic space and habitats such as grasslands, wetlands and those of endangered plant or animal species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.