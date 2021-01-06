Lavinge’s IGA gives to potsdam holiday fund

Latest News
- Local pro hockey: Wolves sign gritty defenseman Asselstine
- Crow hazing will resume Thursday in Watertown
- PHOTOS: Sledding sisters
- COVID-19 cases spread to Ogdensburg, Cape Vincent correctional facilities
- Lisbon’s Lights on the River donates 4,000 pounds of food to community pantries
- Annual Rensselaer Falls appointments, including Clerk Hammond, approved
- Boutique Air to begin offering Baltimore flights from Massena starting Sunday
- Jefferson County Democrats select new chairman
