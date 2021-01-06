Lavinge’s IGA gives to potsdam holiday fund

LaVigne’s IGA, Potsdam, donated $3,367 to the Potsdam Holiday Fund through the sale of “Holiday Happiness” tags. From left are Jenn LaPage, deli/bakery manager; Nikki Jandreau, dairy/frozen/receiving manager; Pam Yugartis, Potsdam Holiday Fund president; Cassie Johnston, produce manager; Leona Hance, office clerk; Casey Whitcomb, produce clerk; Kirk LaVigne, store owner; and Amber Hughes, store manager. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.