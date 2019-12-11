Law firm donates to Ogdensburg Chamber

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.