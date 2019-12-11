Law firm donates to Ogdensburg Chamber
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce received a $250 donation from Carrothers and Clough PLLC, attorneys and counselors at law, to benefit the Chamber’s annual dinner, held in November in Ogdensburg. From left are Taylor A. Thomas, Carrothers and Clough associate; Lisa Woodward, North Country Savings Bank and Chamber board member; Molly E. Clough, Carrothers and Clough partner; Alice J. Carrothers, Carrothers and Clough partner; Kevin McDonough and Wayne Izzo, community advocates and Chamber board members; and Richard Tacchino, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union and Chamber board member.

