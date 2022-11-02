WATERTOWN — The LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation is beginning its annual Holiday Giving Fund.
The LEAD Council will kick off its initiative with a $5,000 matching challenge, which will match each donation up to $5,000.
The fund is open to donations through Dec. 2. Donations will be evenly distributed to Christmas Crusade for Kids, Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance and the Potsdam Holiday Fund.
“Our LEAD members get excited about this holiday challenge every year,” LEAD Council Chair Andrew Boulter said. “It’s a great way for the group to dive head first into the holiday season in a way that supports the mission of both LEAD and the Community Foundation.”
The Christmas Crusade for Kids is led by Tunes 92.5 and provides holiday gifts to children and families across the north country. More than 1,200 families received gifts in 2021, led by Tunes 92.5 in collaboration with the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, Watertown Urban Mission, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and Toys for Tots.
Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance is a program of the Lowville Food Pantry that distributes gifts, toys, food boxes and other goods to children, families and seniors across Lewis County.
The Potsdam Holiday Fund provides gifts, food baskets and winter clothing to people in St. Lawrence County.
Mr. Boulter said that the fund has been a staple for LEAD and has “done so much good that we hope to continue it for many years to come.”
Members of LEAD will also collect new toys for children in need to distribute through the holidays. To support LEAD’s efforts, you can send donations to Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. You can also go online to https://nnycf.org/giving/donate-online/ and designate your donation to the LEAD Holiday Giving Fund.
