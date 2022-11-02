NNY LEAD Council kicks off annual Holiday Giving Fund

WATERTOWN — The LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation is beginning its annual Holiday Giving Fund.

The LEAD Council will kick off its initiative with a $5,000 matching challenge, which will match each donation up to $5,000.

