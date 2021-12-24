WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s LEAD Council will award $6,000 to three programs that make the holidays special for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence county residents through its Holiday Giving Fund.
The advisory committee of young professionals established the LEAD Holiday Giving Fund at the Community Foundation in 2020 to help brighten the season for tri-county residents in need. Between gifts to the fund and a matching commitment from the Community Foundation, three nonprofits that manage holiday programs will each receive $2,000 to help strengthen their efforts.
Christmas Crusade for Kids: Led by Tunes 92.5/104.5 FM Intrepid Broadcasting, this initiative provides holiday gifts to children and families across Northern New York. The effort is a collaboration with the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, Watertown Urban Mission, and the Salvation Army Watertown Corps.
Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance: This program of the Lowville Food Pantry distributes gifts, toys, food boxes, and more to children, families, and seniors in need across Lewis County.
Potsdam Holiday Fund: This nonprofit provides annual support to St. Lawrence County individuals and families in need with gifts, food baskets and winter clothing. Funding from this matching challenge will strengthen the organization’s voucher program this year.
In addition to grant support, LEAD members collected nearly 300 toys to donate and distribute across the tri-county region through CAPC, the Lowville Food Pantry’s Christmas Sharing Program, and the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council in Gouverneur.
“The LEAD Council makes an impact in a variety of ways all year, but especially during the holiday season, they have once again stepped forward to put charitable resources right to work in the tri-county area,” Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “We know their work matters and will touch the lives of individuals and families to brighten the season for those for whom extra support is critical.”
