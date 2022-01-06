Leader Barclay delivers donations to local VA medical center

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay delivered 150 stockings filled with personal care items, cards and ornaments to the Syracuse VA Medical Center.
The donations for the Second Annual Stockings for Veterans drive were made possible due to many individuals, school groups, churches, teams, organizations and elected officials.
“It is overwhelming to see the outpouring of items people donated. Bringing everything to the hospital was an absolute honor. Not only will the VA staff be able to give a stocking to patients who must spend the holidays in the hospital, but due to everyone’s generosity, their stockroom closets will be filled with things like sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, gloves and other items so veterans can be warm and comfortable when they are discharged from the hospital throughout the winter months,” said Leader Barclay.
“We are very appreciative for the donations from this drive. Our thanks go to Leader Barclay and everyone who adopted this effort to help our patients. We are grateful for the outpouring of support for our veterans,” said Robert McLean, Lt. Col. USMC (Ret.), spokesperson for the Syracuse VA Medical Center.
