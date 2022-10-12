Leader Barclay partners with United Way, village of Pulaski on successful ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’ luncheon

ConnextCare was ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’s’ presenting sponsor. From left are: ConnextCare’s Senior Vice President and CFO Tracey Wimmer, Leader Barclay, ConnextCare’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing and Quality Officer Nancy Deavers, ConnextCare’s Director of Human Resources Stephanie Earle and Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County Patrick Dewine.

PULASKI - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced that ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’ was a huge success. The luncheon enabled United Way of Greater Oswego County to directly assist food programs in the Pulaski community with more than $3,700 in monetary donations in addition to non-perishable food donations. All food and monetary donations were split between the Pulaski Community Cupboard and Pulaski Academy and Central School District’s Weekend Backpack program.

“Everyone involved was blown away by the businesses, organizations and individuals who helped make ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’ a success,” said Leader Barclay. “I am deeply humbled and proud of the community’s generosity and support.”

