Leader Barclay partners with United Way, village of Pulaski on successful ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’ luncheon

PULASKI - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced that ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’ was a huge success. The luncheon enabled United Way of Greater Oswego County to directly assist food programs in the Pulaski community with more than $3,700 in monetary donations in addition to non-perishable food donations. All food and monetary donations were split between the Pulaski Community Cupboard and Pulaski Academy and Central School District’s Weekend Backpack program.
“Everyone involved was blown away by the businesses, organizations and individuals who helped make ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’ a success,” said Leader Barclay. “I am deeply humbled and proud of the community’s generosity and support.”
“Our food pantries and school backpack programs fill in critical gaps for families and individuals when times are uncertain. I am truly thankful to the entire Pulaski community which supported this great cause. We often hear about people in need, and for this community to support one another like they did, was truly heartwarming to see,” said Patrick Dewine, United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director.
About 100 people came out to eat the donated soups made by area restaurants. Those restaurants included Eis House, Mill House Market, Artie’s Hometown Diner, The Make Sense Shop, 11th North Bar and Grill and Tailwater Lodge.
Sponsors of the event included Presenting Sponsor ConnextCare, Deaton’s Building and Home Center, Stone Creek Golf Club and Oswego Health. Others who contributed to the success of the event included the village of Pulaski, American Legion, Dunkin’, Tops Markets, Kinney Drugs, A Cut Above Salon, Frank Doldo, C’s Farm Market and host site Ringgold Fire Department.
Stone Soup is inspired by the original folk tale where villagers each add an ingredient to a pot of water and, in the end, people share a meal together. Soups, salad, rolls and beverages were donated by local businesses. Guests were invited to pay a $5 admission fee and to bring donations of nonperishable food items. Volunteers from National Grid were on hand to serve the meal as part of the corporation’s Day of Service. The Stone Soup luncheon was started in Oswego and Fulton to increase the visibility of food insecurity throughout the area, and has become an annual event in both communities that benefits their respective food pantries. The ‘Stone Soup Pulaski’ luncheon has been added to these outreach efforts and aims to address food insecurity in the Pulaski community.
