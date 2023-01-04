Leader Barclay’s office collects stockings for VA Medical Center

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced that more than 100 stockings filled with personal-care items, snacks and cards were delivered to the Syracuse VA Medical Center. The stockings were the result of the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive which was a partnership with numerous local groups and organizations including the Oswego County Clerk and Department of Motor Vehicles offices. CiTi BOCES and Leader Barclay’s New Vision Intern Sean Metcalf, a senior at Oswego High School, helped to promote the opportunity and collect items. In addition, students at the Mexico High School adopted the drive as a community service project.
“Thank you to the many generous individuals, school groups, churches, organizations and elected officials who contributed to the third annual ‘Stockings for Veterans’ drive. These items help bring Christmas cheer to the veterans who must spend the holidays in the hospital and refresh the hospital’s stockroom with sweatshirts, T-shirts, socks, hats, gloves and other items so veterans can be warm and comfortable when they are discharged from the hospital,” said Leader Barclay.
