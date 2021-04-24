Legion Auxiliary donates to Lowville Food Pantry

The Lowville American Legion Auxiliary recently made a $1,000 donation to the Lowville Food Pantry. The funds were raised through the legion’s Friday fish frys. Pictured, from left, are Connie Peters, sergeant-at-arms; Lisa Berrus, treasurer; Cathy Hinkleman, president; Betty Jo Sullivan and Sandy Koch, members; and Daniel Taylor, Lowville Food Pantry CEO. Submitted photo