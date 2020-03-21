The pocket pit bull Tawny lives in her own small house at Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary in Pope Mills.
Owner Candice Brown had dedicated the cozy hut next to the kennel, where other pit bulls await potential adopters, just for Tawny, who has a permanent spinal injury and neurological issues.
The dog has a bed with a blanket and pillow, homemade dog food with produce and bullion, which the other dogs also enjoy, and affectionate humans eager to play with her. Without Gracious Friends, Tawny, and about 50 dogs, cats, horses, chickens, guinea pigs and rabbits, may not have found homes.
“She has a neurological problem, so she is unable to hold her urine or her feces. So a lot of people would not want to have to go around cleaning up after her all the time.” Mrs. Brown said. “She’s probably going to be here for the rest of her life.”
Animal sanctuaries like Gracious Friends spread across the north country and beyond, house, feed, rehabilitate and nurture a variety of formerly forlorn house and farm animals. Once left abandoned, neglected, suffering from sickness or injury, or simply relocated by former owners who could not care for them, these furry friends receive new leases on life from these refuges. Some sanctuaries, including Gracious Friends and Garnsey’s Feral Acres, Depauville, help adopt dogs and cats.
Passion for animal care drives the owners of these sanctuaries. They open their homes to cats, dogs and other house animals. They build and renovate barns with stalls for livestock and horses to sleep and paddocks spread across dozens, if not hundreds, of acres for grazing and roaming.
Operating a sanctuary is no easy task, for it requires daily work and care, thousands of dollars and emotional endurance. The caregivers who manage them, however, endure so they can provide a home for as many animals as possible.
“I wanted animals to be able to come here and live out their lives no matter what their issue was. Whether they were sick or whether they were old or whatever their issue was I wanted them to be able to live out their life here,” Mrs. Brown said.
The Watertown Daily Times, in collaboration with WPBS-TV, traveled across Northern New York and southern Ontario, Canada, to learn more about what is required financially, physically and emotionally to manage animal sanctuaries. The station will air its episode for this project, the latest installment of the “More to the Story” series, at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
A NEW LIFE
When pet owners can no longer care for, or do not want, dogs, cats, horses or other pets, they may take them to a sanctuary or to an SPCA or pound that will send them to a sanctuary. Farmers will send animals that cannot be used for meat, milk, eggs or birthing more animals to sanctuaries, to live out the remainder of their lives.
For example, Mrs. Brown said she receives some of her dogs from a pound in Gouverneur and rabbits and guinea pigs from the Ogdensburg SPCA.
Carla Moore, executive director of Happy Tails Farm Sanctuary, Harrowsmith, Ontario, said she has taken in pot belly pigs from owners who no longer wanted them. They join pigs, goats, sheep, alpacas, turkeys, chickens, dogs and cats living inside her home, in the main barn and smaller barns and houses with fences on the 17-acre sanctuary.
“The little pigs that people think will stay small and wear tutus and things like that, they don’t stay small. They grow big. When they’re in people’s houses, they’re very intelligent. They’ll root through your cupboards, open the doors, pull up your flooring,” she said. “So often times people will ask us to take those animals or they’ll go to a humane society; they’re just not set up for animals like that.”
Other furry friends, however, come from squalor, emaciated, sometimes with temporary or permanent medical conditions or even wounds, yearning for love and salvation.
For example, Dawn Hayman, director of Spring Farm CARES, Clinton, rescued four horses in 2018 from a Madison County dairy farm with 80 dead cows. One of the rescues, Brandy, a caramel-colored grade mare, still suffers from a heart condition and bouts of arrhythmia.
The four horses, which suffer from debilitating medical conditions, were surrounded by manure. With a snowstorm approaching that March day, Ms. Hayman said rescuers had to hurry the horses to a trailer and bring them to her animal sanctuary, which has 50 acres dedicated to it .
“If the ground hadn’t been frozen, we would not have been able to walk these horses out because the manure was so deep, and the dead bodies all around were under this manure,” she said.
Spring Farm Cares houses birds, cats, sheep, goats, pigs, horses, turtles and a dog named Mack. The 14-year-old male border collie was rescued and brought to Spring Farm after surviving a collision with a car, which caused him to suffer a permanent lower spine injury, and he was wandering six months in the woods near Fort Drum, Ms. Hayman said. Animals rescued from neglect or abuse can walk away with not only physical wounds, but psychological ones that sanctuary hosts try to heal. Ms. Hayman said the horses she rescued in 2018, including Brandy, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms and took years to warm to her.
“Psychologically, they have a lot of fear which plays out in different ways for each one of them. One of them was more withdrawn for a while. They were more apt to spook at things if we’re leading them,” Ms. Hayman said. “It’s taken two years for them to get to a point where they’re safer to handle. They have a decent quality of life.”
Animal sanctuary directors, workers and volunteers invest much time and resources rehabilitating the animals they welcome, both medically and psychologically.
Whenever a new animal arrives at Gracious Friends, Mrs. Brown said she has a veterinarian test them for any conditions. Veterinarians test cats and dogs for Lyme disease and heartworm disease and horses for equine infectious anemia.
“We do get sick animals without even knowing. People might not be as forthcoming as you would like them to be, but we eventually do find out what the problem is,” Mrs. Brown said.
Ms. Hayman said the veterinarians she works with prescribe individual medical plans for each animal at Spring Farm Cares. Each one also receives personalized rehabilitation. For example, some cats that are about to die, she said, want petting and attention before passing, while others want to be alone. Ms. Hayman said if prescribed, some cats receive subcutaneous fluid for renal disease or failure.
“We have lots of tools that we can use. We have some rehabilitative tools that we have right here on site. We have a laser where we can do laser treatments. We have other modalities that we can use. We do healing touch, homeopathy,” Ms. Hayman said. “That’s just some of the things that we can do on our own, but they can have anything that they need as they go through that process.”
Some animals require more extensive treatment rehabilitation when they arrive at an animal sanctuary. A farmer gave a three-legged lamb named Peter to Happy Tails because the lamb could not be used for meat, Mrs. Moore said. In order to improve the animal’s quality of life, however, Mrs. Moore invested in a prosthetic leg for Peter, and spent hours working with veterinarians and her part-time employee Marika Vogelzang, teaching the lamb how to walk with it. “Now he runs and jumps and plays. So he went from having no value on a farm to living a full life,” Mrs. Moore said.
HARD WORK
Caring for animals at a sanctuary can become a lifestyle for directors, as it requires hours of work every day,
Jeffrey T. Garnsey, who oversees Garnsey’s Feral Acres with his wife, Julie, in Depauville, said he has a daily routine when caring for about 40 pigs, goats, cats, dogs, cows and donkeys. When the sun rises, Mr. Garnsey said he feeds and hydrates his animals for breakfast, then cleans bedding out of the stalls after serving the afternoon meal, among other tasks. During the weekend, Mr. and Mrs. Garnsey deep-clean the barn and stalls and perform other chores they cannot do during the week.
“It works out, pretty much, an hour and a half in the morning and an hour and a half in the evening,” on weekdays, Mr. Garnsey said. “As long as there’s nothing else big going on, you can pretty much do 40 animals in three hours a day.”
Feeding, cleaning, medicating and even playing with all animals on top of maintenance and infrastructure projects at a sanctuary can be daunting for the directors. Their cause, however, inspires others, and garners volunteers eager to help whenever possible.
The Garnseys can usually perform daily tasks themselves, but Mr. Garnsey said having about a dozen on-and-off volunteers can help with irregular projects and tasks. The couple gathers a group of volunteers and veterinarians to inoculate the pigs. Mr. Garnsey also has one couple, Zeke and Lisa Brown, who help them move the paddocks around the property so the animals can graze.
“When we’re moving paddocks, there’s no way Jeff and I can do them ourselves,” Mrs. Garnsey said.
Gracious Friends relies solely on a handful of volunteers. One volunteer, Linda Storie, who Mrs. Brown called “my partner in crime,” particularly dedicates her time to helping the dogs at the sanctuary. She helps work with dog trainers to help calm them and determine their needs, as well as assists with finding the animals prospective adopters, particularly through social media promotion.
“The volunteers here, the ones that do end up coming back on a regular basis, are great,” Mrs. Brown said. “We’re always looking for volunteers. We need people to walk dogs, just go out in the play yard with them, just love on them. We need cat cuddlers, we call them, people that just come and sit with the cats and hang out. “
Some sanctuaries, like Spring Farm Cares, also have employees. The Clinton sanctuary employees about 25 people, which Ms. Hayman said helps when dealing with animals’ special needs, as well as about 25 volunteers.
Happy Tails has one part-time employee, Ms. Vogelzang, and several volunteers, including veterans. In addition to feeding the animals, hydrating them by hauling buckets of water to them, performing daily medical checkups and cleaning, Mrs. Moore said she, her family and the workers dedicate time providing animals emotional care and stimulation.
“My husband and I have four children ranging in age from 18 to 20 months. This is not just a hobby. This is a lifestyle. We can’t just pick up and go away for a weekend or go on vacation because somebody has to run the sanctuary,” Mrs. Moore said. “We have to give up a lot to be able to do this. This is completely passion-run. We do it because we love the feeling of helping the animals and helping the community.”
FUNDING
Bringing dozens of wounded, ailing and forgotten cats, dogs and farm animals to a forever home requires significant investment. Sanctuary managers spend thousands of dollars a year, if not more, to ensure they have shelter, food and medicine. Funding can be tight as nonprofits, and although they have multiple financing strategies, they still rely on philanthropy.
At the same time, the managers of these bastions must still support themselves outside of their philanthropic operation. They live in homes on sanctuary property alongside their furry friends, but have relied on outside money for their own food, medicine and other expenses.
Mrs. Brown spends about $15,000 to $20,000 each year toward Gracious Friends, which she finances through fundraisers throughout the year, membership fees and unsolicited donations. Children have used their birthday parties to garner toys for the cats and dogs.
Operating costs for Happy Tails has risen from $70,000 when Mrs. Moore founded it in 2013 to between $100,000 and $120,000, she said. Costs include feed, veterinarian visits, maintenance, insurance and more. Mrs. Moore and her husband footed the bills “out of pocket” until 2017, when Happy Tails became a registered sanctuary. Donations, particularly through sponsoring certain animals, and grants, including ones used to hire summer workers, help buoy Happy Tails.
“Oh, it’s really scary, actually,” Mrs. Moore said about raising money for the sanctuary. “It’s really tough. Because of that, we don’t know year for year what we’re going to be able to offer.
Caring for animals at Garnsey’s Feral Acres costs between $40,000 to $50,000 annually, Mrs. Garnsey said. The money finances hay for food, bedding hay and chips, grain feed, cat and dog food, pig pellets and medicine.
The annual cost figure does not include infrastructure projects and emergency medical expenses that can cost thousands of dollars. For example, the final visits to Cornell University hospital for Boris, a 250-pound pig with bristly black and white fur, cost $6,000. The Garnseys helped pay for that with a GoFundme.com campaign and private donation administered by the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The Garnseys support themselves through outside employment. Mr. Garnsey owns the fishing charter business Classic Island Cruises, while Mrs. Garnsey is the executive director of the Clayton Opera House.
In order to raise funds for the sanctuary, the Garnseys applied for nonprofit status, which they secured in December. The nonprofit status allows them to solicit more charitable donations, fund raise and apply for grants. Donations can also be itemized and written off on taxes.
While the Garnseys received donations before becoming a nonprofit, they also relied on Mr. Garnsey’s retirement funds from the Navy. Mrs. Garnsey, however, said they had begun to “wean off it.”
“It’s much more stable now,” she said.
Operating Spring Farm CARES costs about $1.5 million annually, with 65 percent used for personnel costs, Ms. Hayman said. Donations, which derive from enthusiasts nearby, across the country, Canada and Europe, fund about one-third of operating expenses, but the rest comes from investments.
Ms. Hayman said in 1997, six years after the sanctuary at Spring Farm formed in 1991, her sanctuary received a $16.8 million bequest to support the sanctuary. Funds from the bequest, however, cannot be used toward the sanctuary directly; they must be reinvested. Ms. Hayman said they invest the bequested funding toward “socially responsible and environmentally friendly companies.” The income generated from investments helps fund the sanctuary.
“It would be easy to look at the money we have and say, “We could expand and do this, this and this.” I think a lot of nonprofits make that mistake. We look at it as basically our life insurance policy for these animals,” Mr. Hayman said. “Every year in this country, an animal sanctuary is closed because they’ve lost funding and they didn’t have enough money. Every year, distress calls go out nationally for a sanctuary that has to place 200 or 300 animals somewhere; I mean unplaceable animals, unadoptable animals.”
DEATH
Daily work, rehabilitation and fundraising are not the only trials sanctuary managers, workers and volunteers face. All animals eventually die, some faster than others due to complications, and the humans who have nurtured them must cope with the losses.
Garnsey’s Feral Acres lost the red Angus cow Rusty in December when he died of cancer, and Boris, the 250-pound pig, in January when he died of pneumonia.
Mr. Garnsey said he views the animals at his Depauville haven as part of the family. While losing family members has been hard, he said it’s a factor in managing a sanctuary, and when he loses an animal, he reminds himself that he still has the capability of helping more.
“We know that every animal on this farm at some point, its gotta be the end of their life. We also know that every animal on this farm is going to have the best life it can have while its alive,” Mrs. Garnsey said. “It’s a better life they’ll ever have on a pig farm, or a cow farm or a dog mill or anything like that. That’s why we do it.”
HUMAN CONNECTIONS
Some sanctuaries attempt to help humans by connecting them with and educating them about animals by providing tours, which, for Mrs. Brown at Gracious Friends, includes her own home, and by offering various programs.
Happy Tails offers open houses, yoga sessions with animals and day camps for children. The summer camp programs provide tasks and activities that teach attendees about the animals and nature, foster work ethic and volunteerism and encourage them to express their creativity.
Mrs. Moore said she also offers a work program for Canadian veterans to help them heal. Five veterans participate in the animal therapy program, performing daily tasks such as feeding animals, cleaning stalls and barns and repairing fences, to help alleviate post-traumatic stress and other conditions. Allowing ill and injured veterans to work with the animals and perform chores at the sanctuary can help them alleviate their troubles, provide them a sense of belonging and help them reenter the workforce.
“We had one veteran come in the first day, the barn door clanged and he jumped, like jumped, because I guess it emulated like a bomb or something going off. Now he just shuts it and it clangs and he has no issue,” Mrs. Moore said. “We’ve had a female who was sexually assaulted on duty and she was able to come here and then go out into the community again and find other employment when she was out of the military.”
Spring Farm CARES offers programs that promote empathy toward animals, including Purrfect Readers, where children read to cats, and humane education. Visitors can also partake in workshops and sessions to enhance their ability to communicate with critters.
Ms. Hayman said she can “telepathically communicate with animals,” an ability she helps foster in others through workshops. Telepathic communication, she said, is a natural ability everyone can learn, and people have achieved it at varying degrees of mastery.
Over the years, Mrs. Hayman said she has communicated with more than 50,000 animals, particularly through consultations she used to offer. She has written two books on communication with animals, which she sells at the sanctuary and online. Many people who donate to the sanctuary have taken classes about animal communication and telepathy with Mrs. Hayman, she said.
“We feel that humans have separated themselves out from nature and animals so much that we’ve lost that basic connection,” Ms. Hayman said. “Animals in nature are actually reaching out to us to try to help us with that and bring us back in connection. That’s what we’re here for, is to be a place where we can make that connection.”
Gracious Friends welcomes people with disabilities to interact with the animals by collaborating with organizations such as United Helpers, Step By Step, and Seaway House Psychosocial Club, which transport them to the sanctuary.
“Part of what we want to do here is not only make it an animal sanctuary, but a sanctuary for people. We have places where you can sit and just watch the birds, or take a cat for a walk in a stroller,” Mrs. Brown said. “That’s why I work with the community so much, with disabled people, is because they absolutely love animals.”
OTHER HELP
Animal sanctuaries aspire to help as many ailing and forgotten critters as possible, but they have their limits. Upstate New York, however, houses other nonprofit groups dedicated to providing animals a second chance that stand alongside sanctuaries and shelters.
A Little Bit of Heaven, North Lawrence, has rescued abused and unwanted horses from slaughter for several years. Michael and Anne Woods, who oversee the rescue, rehabilitate the horses they welcome to their 10-acre property and find them new homes.
Less than 10 horses were available for adoption as of February, although Mrs. Woods said they usually house between 20 and 30. The horses come from as close as nearby farms to as far as other states. The horses eat and sleep in a central barn, which can house 24, or one of the other barns if need be, and roam and graze between the paddocks.
The couple financed the rescue with profits from Mr. Wood’s work as a farrier and horse trainer until they incorporated it as a nonprofit in 2013. The designation allowed them to secure grants and donations. Mrs. Woods said operational costs range between $20,000 to $30,000 each year, and are primarily funded through donations. The couple hopes to hire a grant writer to help apply for additional funds.
The rescue has a small number of volunteers, Mrs. Woods said, with a few having helped the couple since A Little Bit of Heaven opened.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into it every day, cleaning the barn, the stalls, feeding, draining, and then handling, because these animals have to be handled in order to be able to rehabilitate them to go to the new homes,” she said.
While some horses come to A Little Bit of Heaven in good health, others exhibit medical, behavior and psychological issues if they are rescued from abusive owners.
Mrs. Woods said the couple recently brought in a two-year-old stallion “with a halter that had grown through both sides of his face,” and another mare with open leg wounds caused by barb wire. Both have been treated and adopted, she said.
While A Little Bit of Heaven typically cares for a couple dozen horses at a time, it once brought in 159 animals in 2017 as a result of a high-profile abuse case in Watertown. The Woods not only brought in horses, but also ponies, donkeys, alpacas, goats, rabbits and birds from the farm owned by Leroy S. Burnham and Joanne M. Armstrong at the time. Mr. Burnham and Ms. Armstrong were charged with 68 counts of animal cruelty and each pleaded guilty to one count. They were ordered to separately pay $10,000 toward the care of the seized animals.
Mrs. Woods said some animals were in critical condition, and others exhibited feet and weight problems. They also brought in mares that were ready to give birth. With the help of a support network of fosters, Mrs. Woods said she and her husband were able to find homes for all the animals. The rescue cost the Woods and all fosters a combined $150,000.
“It took some time to recuperate, took some time to place everything,” after the incident, Mrs. Woods said. “We’ve been trying to focus on keeping our numbers down a little bit this year so we can address the needs of what does come in, and it’s allowed more time for other projects.”
FURRY FUTURE
Several sanctuary directors aspire to connect more people with animals and foster a greater sense of empathy. The goal fuels much of their plans for growth.
The Garnseys five-year plan for their sanctuary not only includes a new barn for their pigs and more space for all animals, but also investing toward animal education for children. Mr. Garnsey said he wants to incorporate programs to teach children about animal interaction, as well as create children’s books that teach life lessons using animal stories. Their goals call for a classroom space and a welcome center.
Mrs. Moore also wants to construct a new space for her animal education offerings at Happy Tails. The “Education Centre” would not only allow Mrs. Moore to improve her programs, but also provide office space for volunteers and staff. She also hopes to support more people using the same programs and work opportunities that support service members.
“We really want to expand this to other first responders because our paramedics, our police officers, they’re all suffering the same; the things they see you can’t get out of your head,” she said.
The directors of Spring Farm CARES like other sanctuaries, aspires to broaden its audience. As authors, Mrs. Hayman said she and her colleagues hope to imbue their passion and teachings to more people by composing more books. Their efforts to broaden their audience by sharing stories about their animals through newsletters, their website and Facebook remain ongoing endeavors.
“We’re trying to do things to reach more people and that’s where our future is going is continuing that outreach and expanding on it,” Mrs. Hayman said.
Mrs. Brown said she hopes bring knowledge of humane treatment of animals from Gracious Friends to classrooms. The students would learn about different foods for various animals’ dietary needs, the importance of interactivity by walking pets and enrichment programs.
“It’s not just giving them nice pets and being good to them,” she said.
While several sanctuaries aim to increase education and awareness for animal care, Mrs. Brown also aspires to bring people closer to animals at Gracious Friends by making it their home too.
Mrs. Brown said she hopes one day to build a commune across the fields of her sanctuary. Animal lovers who come to reside there would have their own homes. Every person could care for whatever kind of animal they desire, Mrs. Brown said, with some overseeing horses and others nurturing chickens for dogs.
“I see somebody probably living in this house being the caretaker of the whole thing. And my husband and I have no children so hopefully the whole thing will be left in the 120 acres as the sanctuary,” she said. “I keep an open mind in what’s going to happen in the future. But that’s how I see it. I see it as a commune.”
