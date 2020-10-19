CARTHAGE — To raise cancer awareness, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Let Our Lights Shine event at 6 p.m. Friday at the Village Green on State Street. The chamber is selling luminary bags, for $2 each, which can be decorated in any way and can be in memory of someone lost to cancer, or in honor of someone battling the disease or a survivor.
Bags are available at the chamber office, 120 S. Mechanic St. or through several area businesses, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227, 668 West End Ave.
The decorated bags should be returned to the chamber, 120 S. Mechanic St., by Wednesday to be included in the ceremony. The luminaries will be lit prior to a short memorial service.
