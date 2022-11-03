LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Hospital Foundation’s signature fundraising gala will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Lowville Elks Lodge, 5600 Shady Ave.
The event is a celebration of the community hospital and will support the improvements underway at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville.
Through the capital project, a new surgical pavilion is being constructed that will double the current surgical capacity with three operating rooms and one procedure room, while the inpatient medical-surgical wing is being transformed into 24 private rooms with private bathrooms and a built-in surge capacity.
The gala will include hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, live music and a silent auction that includes travel opportunities to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Greece; Iceland; Costa Rica; Sedona; Ireland; Italy; and France.
All of the travel packages have been organized by AmFund and include deluxe accommodations, round-trip airfare for two and a travel specialist to help with vacation planning. Each trip is valid for three years with no blackout dates,
Reservations for the gala are $75 each and cocktail attire is requested. To make a reservation, contact the Hospital Foundation at 315-376-5110 or email jrhubart@lcgh.net.
