WATERTOWN — Due to decreasing participation nationwide in Relay for Life events, the American Cancer Society has consolidated events, including ones held locally.
The annual event is held “to celebrate the lives of those people who have beaten cancer, to support those who are battling cancer and to remember those we have lost to cancer,” said Donald J. Boshart, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We raise funds to provide services to cancer patients and fund research to eliminate cancer.”
There will no longer be a Lewis County Relay for Life, but the local teams have been urged to join the teams from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties for North Country Relay for Life from 6 p.m. to midnight June 10 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, 970 Coffeen St. in Watertown.
According to Mr. Boshart, originally, Jefferson and Lewis counties were joined for the event with 27 teams. A couple years after the establishment, about 1997, Lewis County teams decided to host their own Relay for Life. There has been a drop in attendance for several years so consolidation was warranted.
“All the funds go to the American Cancer Society and there will still be fundraisers conducted in Lewis County,” Mr. Boshart said, noting that the annual auction is set for May 13 in the pavilion at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.
Mr. Boshart said the funds help in the battle against all types of cancer through research, education and services.
“People are living longer due to the research, and support can be given 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 1-800-227-2345,” he said.
Last year, the Lewis County event was down to about 11 teams.
“Nine out of the 11 teams are still committed to helping out,” Mr. Boshart said, noting that it could mean actually participating in the Relay for Life event, aiding with fundraisers or sponsoring events.
At least four teams have committed to attending the June event in Watertown. One team will join the Relay of Central New York held in Rome.
“The merging of our local events into one means traveling for us, but that’s about it,” said Caree Turck, a member of the Lewis County Relay for Life committee since 2008 and captain of Team Faith. “We are still coming together to honor our survivors and remember those we have lost in hopes that our younger generation no longer has to hear the word cancer in their adult lives.”
Team Faith began in 2007 and is made up of family and friends.
“We’ve ‘acquired’ many friends from teams that have dissolved over the years as well,” the team captain said.
Ms. Turck said the team will continue with its “most successful fundraisers as a team” including paddle auctions in the spring and fall along with a July softball tournament in Lowville. The team also participates in the county wide events — dinner at Tug Hill Estate in Lowville in April and the annual May auction at the fairgrounds.
“Change is inevitable and the change in venue does not mean a change in why we relay and how we raise money for the fight,” said Ms. Turck, who was co-chair for last year’s Lewis County event. “It’s just a change in location for the main event and we hope that the Lewis County community at large will be represented in Watertown.”
Co-chair Elizabeth Porter said she was initially disappointed that there would no longer be a relay event in Lewis County.
“I certainly recognize the need for the change,” Mrs. Porter said. “Even prior to COVID, our team numbers were decreasing and the pandemic has left communities like ours struggling all over the country. I’m just glad to be joining Jefferson County so we can continue our fight as North Country Relay.”
As team captain of Myer and More, Mrs. Porter said a majority of the team members “were on board to give it a try for at least this year” at the Watertown event.
She said her family’s team was started “to support family members going through cancer treatment and to remember all those we had already lost.” The team actually started at the Jefferson County event.
The team captain got involved because as a 13-year-old, she had lost her father to pancreatic cancer.
“Unfortunately he was the first of many family and friends I would lose to this disease,” she said.
More recently Mrs. Porter’s dedication to Relay for Life comes from watching her “spunky old aunt” who refuses to let cancer win even after multiple cancer diagnoses.
“She is an amazing woman and if she is willing to keep fighting, then her family will continue to do what we can as a team to support her and all of the other people in our community currently fighting for their lives,” Mrs. Porter said.
The team’s largest team fundraiser is an annual Lottery Calendar sale beginning in October for the coming January and running through the entire year. The team also hosts a Bunco Night at Croghan Legion in the fall.
Kickoff for the North County Relay for Life will be held at 7 p.m. March 23 at Elks Lodge 496, 728 Bradley St.
Mr. Boshart encourages all cancer survivors to attend the June 10 event and participate in the survivors’ lap.
“That is what it is all about — beating cancer,” Mr. Boshart said. “We want to keep Relay for Life alive in the north country and combining it is the way to do it.”
For more information about the North Country Relay for Life, contact Mr. Boshart at 315-816-7441 or don.boshart@cancer.org.
