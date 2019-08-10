Lewis Hospital plans breast cancer dinner

LOWVILLE — Lewis County General Hospital will hold its 12th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner Oct. 22 at the Lowville Elks Lodge, 5600 Shady Ave.
Humorist and motivational speaker Kay Dodds will be the featured entertainment at this year’s “Positively Pink” themed dinner.
The Fund for Hope assists individuals with any type of cancer, who live in Lewis County or use the services of the Lewis County Health System, with out-of-pocket travel expenses related to their treatment.
The Fund for Hope is a restricted fund at the Lewis County Hospital Foundation, which is a tax exempt organization. All donations, including the money raised through the Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner and Baskets for the Cure, are restricted to the Fund For Hope.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with social hour beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and are now available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.