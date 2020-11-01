PULASKI - Light Up Pulaski will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6. Due to COVID-19 things will be different this year. However, the Memory Tree will be lighted at 4 p.m.
To pay tribute to the memory of a loved one send contributions to Charlotte DeGaetano, 424 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski, N.Y. 13142.
