LACONA - On the village of Lacona’s 17th Annual Memory Wreath - sponsored by the Coterie Club - 450 lights were lit in memory of:
Bernice Ackerman, Jill Adle, Christopher Agugliaro, Judith Agugliaro, James Atkinson, Mark Bachar, Nina Nemier Baker, Alton Balcom, Connie Balcom, Dave Balcom, Ella Balcom, Leonard Balcom, Vann Balcom, Ellsworth Barber, Esther Barber, Howard Barber, Joyce Barber, Kathy Bardeschewski, Norma Bardeschewski, Rhonda Barron, Jake Basta, JoAnn Meister Beaumont, Walter Berry, William Berry, Tina Marie Bice, Tom G. Billhardt, Sue Bitz, Evie Blount, F. Thomas Blount, Joyce Bremm, John Brosch, Klaus Brosch, Stefani Brosch, Maureen Brownell, James “Cricket” Burger, John H. Burkhard, Mae Burkhard, Niles Burkhard, Julia A. Burnett, Tonya Louise Burnett, Carl Burritt, Esther Burritt, Norma Butler, Merriam Campbell, Andrew Carnes, John S. Carnes, Jean Wheeler Carpenter, Keith Chatterton, Roger Chatterton, Vivian Chatterton, Warren Chatterton, Ernie Claflin, Joan Claflin, James Clark, Gerry Clark, Ken Clark, Earl W. Clary, Durl Clement, Olive Clement, Betty Clemons, Corky Clemons, Dwayne Clemons, Ernest Clemons, Nerine Clemons, Sandy Clemons, Esther Cobb, Walter Cobb, Norma Coffin, Bruce A. Cole, Julie Ann Comstock, Keith Comstock, Suzie Cook, Gary K. Corsette III, Clara Crandall, Floyd Crandall, Judy Crandall, Lee Crandall, Leon Crandall, Margaret Crandall, Larry Crast, Aileen Crichton, John Crichton, Pete Crouse, Shirley Crouse, Grandma Cummings, Lillian May Cummings, Ronald Dean Cummings, James Currier, Robert R. Currier, Wilma G. Currier, Ernest “Toby” Dana, Marion Dana, George Darling, Judy Lynn Darling, Paul Arthur Darling, Paul Darling, Marjorie Day, Ralph Day, Mary Denny, Jeffrey DeVaney, Fran Dibble,Brad DiCocco, Harry Dingman, Millie Doell, Joey Eisch, Art Ellis, Kathy Ellis, Norma Ellis, Robert Ellis, Genevieve Slater Endsor and Harold England.
Also, Mary Fairchild, Family & Friends that have gone before us, Nick Feasel, Charles Fenn, Doris Fenn, Linda Fenn, Dawn Fiedler, Ronald Fisher, Donna L. Flory, James C. Flory, Robert Fravor, Sally Fravor, Lori Freeman, Christopher Fults, Gerald Gallagher, Jackie Gallagher, Larry Gallagher, Doug Gayne, Diane Gilbert, William B. Gilbert, Bessie Gillis, Sue Gillis, Kurt Glasier, Beatrice Glazier, Olin Glazier, Bethyl Gove, Bob Green, Beryle Greenfield, Dawn Greenfield, Irene Greenfield, Tom Greer, Barney Gregg, Mabel Gregg, Chris Handley, Michael Handley, Carolyn Hann, Anne Kerr Harten, Mark T. Harvey, Linda (Mrs. Jim) Hathaway, Anne Haverlock, George Haverlock, Glenda Haynes, Richard Haynes, Terri Haynes, Bob Hazard, Ronna Hazard, Alberta Herkala, John Herkala, Wilma Heselden, al, Dr. Warren Hollis, Susan Reid Henderson, James B. Horth, Robert Howe, Sherry Howe, Jack Hull, Gerald Hurlbut, David Ingraham, Russell Janacek, Gene R. Johnson, Geraldine Jones, Harwood “Woody” Joslyn, Jacob Joss, Lucille Joss, Nancy Robbins Joss, Irene Joyner and Marvin J. Joyner,
Also, Ellerd Kastler, Maude Kastler, Dick Keating, Ryan Kehoe, Mildred Kersey, Ann Kibling, H. Stratton Killam, Jack Killam, Judy Kimball, Lisa Masuicca Klering, Martha Kovach, Alvin Krakau, Mary Krakau, Thyra Miles Kuhn, Hazel LaRue, Dave Lasell, Charles Lashomb, Margaret Lashomb, Matthew Latant, DeWilton Lattimer, Pete Lawton, Kenneth Lindsey, Edward Liszewski, Leah Lizotte, Carolyn MacVean, Donald MacVean, Grandma Maggie, Kenneth F. Maloney, Donald Manchester, Michael Manchester, Cathy Manwaring, Dorothy Marquart, Cleat Mase, Martin Maurer, Mary P. Maurer, Erin Maxwell, Steven McCullough, Gladys McDougal, Glen McDougal, Hal McDougal, Betty McDougall, Jeanne McKown, Robert McKown, Marie McNitt, Phyllis McNitt, Rex McNitt, Edward E. McWilliams, Alice Mehlenbacher, Bobbie Mehlenbacher, Lori Meizlik, Charles Miles, Denver Miles, Eleanor Miles, Joyce Miles, Betty Miller, Beulah Miller, Cheryl Miller, Donald B. Miller, Jack Miller, Judy Miller, Mona G. Miller, Cheryl “Suki” Reid Miller, Terry Miller, Tom Miller, Blanche Howe Minnick, Dan Moriarty, Irene Nellis, Joe Nellis, Dorothy Nemier, Leo Nemier, Marie (Mrs. Michael) Nemier, Mildred Nemier, Steve Nemier, Terry Nevills, Lester Nitchman, Mabel O’Brien, Shamus O’Brien, Thomas R. O’Donnell, Barb Orr and Leona O’Sullivan.
Also, Brian Parker, Kevin Paro, Joseph R. Parsons, Richard A. Parsons, Georgia Edgar Perkins, Barbara Peterson, Jim Peterson, Vernon Peterson, Vicki Plato, Carol Pollock, Lester Poole, Margaret Potish, Victor Potish, Doris Potter, Fred Potter, Gerry Potter, Harry Potter, Lois Potter, Mabel Potter, Robert Potter, Terry Potter, Barclay “Skip” Potts, Regina Maiskova Presley, Bob Pratt, Michael Pruett, Katura Putney, Mina Quackenbush, Wes Quackenbush, Charles “Randy” Reed, Charlotte Reed, Jim Reed, Angela Reid, Barbara Reid, Bea Reid, Dorothy Reid, Fay Reid, Glenn “Pete” Reid, James Reid, Marvin Reid, Mildred “Mickey” Reid, Patricia Reid, Pearl Reid, Teresa Reid, Virginia McDougal Reid, William Reid Jr., William Reid, Theodore Reiter, Greg Reynolds, June Richie, Arlene Ridgeway, Clara Ridgeway, Don Ridgeway, Earl Ridgeway, Evelyn Ridgeway, Gilbert Ridgeway, James Ridgeway, John Ridgeway, John Ridgeway Sr., Katie Ridgeway, Nan Ridgeway, Ronald Ridgeway, Grandma Rivers, Edwin Robbins, Flossie Robbins, Floyd Robbins, Irene Robbins, Lawrence Robbins, Lyman D. Robbins, Marge Robbins, Mary Robbins, Mead Robbins, Ralph Robbins, Peggy Sue Robinson, Catarino Rodriquez, Marquerite Rodriquez, Carol C. Rogers, Claire Rogers, Harold Rogers, Shirley Rogers, Thomas Rogers, Janet Rossman, Ella Rupracht, Fred Rupracht, Harold Salisbury, Hazel Salisbury, Lucille Salisbury, Clarence Samphier, Frank Samphier, Nancy Sanderson, Erma Potter Schroeder, Richard Schroeder, Robin Seamans, Shirley Seifert, Stephen O. Seifert, Lillian Sellis, Mark Sellis, Margaret Sheeley, Vernon Sheeley, Terry Shepard, Cliff Sherman, Lillian Sherman, Alta Shirley, Bill Shirley, George Slater, Lewis Slater, Terry L. Slater, Ella Reid Smith, Nancy Soule, Richard C. Soule, Sharon Southwell, John Spearance, Lee Spearance, Mel Spencer, Scott Spencer, Cheryl Stagl, Dale Steele, Cheryl Stevens, Martha Stevens, Elizabeth Stevenson, Robert Stevenson, Ruth Stevenson, Warren Stowell, Leonard C. Strablo, Ernest Stub, Lois Stub, Nova E. Stuckey, Dorcas Summerville, Joan Sutherland, “Low Rain” Taber, Jenna Tetrault, Julie Tetrault, Jerry Thomas, Edmund “Tommy” Thompson, Steve Timmerman, Torio Family, Marjorie Midge Tully and Craig Tyfair.
Also, Barbara Brown VanEpps, Donald Veley, Merle Waggoner, Victor Waggoner, James Washburn, Bud Weaver, David Weaver, Evelyn Weaver, Isabel Wheeler, William “Jim” Wheeler, William L. Wheeler, Hannah White, Jim White, Norman Widrig Sr., Glenna Wilcox, Harold Wilcox, Rev. Jane Wilcox, Sandy Wilcox, Harold Wilcox Jr., Larry Wilder, Venita Wilder, Eugene Wilson, Mary Wilson, William Wilson, Edith Wilton, Wesley Wilton, Harold E. Wing, Helen E. Wing, John Wing, Margaret E. Wing, Charlotte Wood, Chauncey Wood, Erwin Wood, John Wood, Lillian Wood, Ralph Wood, Robert Wood, Ronald Wood, Ruth Wood, Suzan Wood, Harlow Woods, Marjorie Woods, David Woolson, Gladys Woolson, Joan Woolson, Nathan Woolson, Rex Woolson, Robert S. Yerdon, James L. Youker, Donald Zahler, Gottlieb Zahler, Harold Zahler, Ida Zahler and Norma Jean Zahler.
Thanks to everyone’s generosity $2000 was raised and was split equally between the villages of Lacona and Sandy Creek with the money being used to purchase more pole decorations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.