Lions Club raises funds for diabetes education

During Diabetes Awareness Month in November, the Carthage Lions Club raised $700 for Carthage Area Hospital Foundation’s diabetes education fund. The money was raised raffling baskets placed at Carthage Savings and Loan. Pictured are Marilyn Hazen, left, Carthage Lions Club; and Taylour Scanlin, Carthage Hospital Foundation executive director. Submitted Photo
