Lions Loot drawing May 17 set as Facebook ‘Live’ event

FULTON - “Due to the current health crisis, the Fulton Lions Club Lions Loot drawing will be a Facebook Live video event at 1 p.m., May 17,” said club President David Guyer. “Find us on Facebook under ‘Fulton NY Lions Club.’
“While we are disappointed that we can’t gather for our party at the Fulton Polish Home, we will still proceed with our drawing and encourage anyone who would like to purchase a ticket, to take advantage of the extra time before this year’s drawing. As with previous Loot events, all winners will be notified and checks will be mailed to them.
“We know a lot of people wait until the day of the event to buy their tickets at the door. Because this won’t be possible, all tickets must be purchased in advance.”
“First prize is $10,000 with 13 additional cash prizes. You can even purchase ticket applications online with PayPal on our webpage at www.fultonlionsclub.com”, said Ron Browning event co-chair. “Just click on the Lions Loot story for the PayPal link. Tickets will be available there through PayPal until May 15.”
“Support for this event helps the Fulton Lions Club provide many Fulton area residents with eye examinations, eyeglasses, and hearing aids,” Browning said. “Donations for each ticket are still $50 for adults aged 18 or older. More than one name may be on a ticket and requests for a special number will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“Every ticket sold will be in the drum for every drawing, you do not need to be present to win, and you can win more than once. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner.”
Ticket applications are available to download online on the club’s Facebook page: “Fulton NY Lions,” and at Chirello Advertising, Fulton Polish Home, Brewer & Brewer, Mimi’s Drive-in, both Fulton and Phoenix Medicine Place pharmacies, and Tavern on the Lock. Ticket applications can also be mailed to individuals by contacting Ron Browning, co-chair, at 315-561-9021.
For more information, contact event co-chairs Browning at 315-561-9021 or Dave Dingman at 315-450-2678. For more information on the Lions Loot, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton Lions Loot Sweepstakes.”
