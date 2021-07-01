WATERTOWN — Victoria J. Recor is no stranger to the dark world of human trafficking, having watched her daughter Haley being kept up in it for the past six years. Now, she’s organizing an anti-trafficking event she believes is the first in Upstate New York in the hopes of raising both funds and awareness.
The first “Bikers Against Human Trafficking” event will take place on July 31 with a poker run and feature live music and food at Spook Hill Bar & Grill in Adams Center. Participation will cost $20 per rider — $10 per passenger or $20 per vehicle. The Facebook page for the event can be found here: http://wdt.me/LeUsxu. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m.
The ride will begin and end at Spook Hill Bar & Grill and will hit the VFW in Adams, Willies, Whistler’s Tavern and Full Circle Bar & Grill along the way. A poker run is an event in which participants must visit checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run.
Ms. Recor said she has been planning this event since September, and drew inspiration from a group out of Florida. She hopes everything will go well and this can become an annual event. She has also had help organizing the event from biker Tamera Hooker.
“I just really want the community to get involved, to know what’s going on here, the severity of trafficking, and to do this annually to raise for victims and survivors,” Ms. Recor said. “Basically fighting to be their voice.”
After moving back to Watertown from Texas with her family in 2015, Ms. Recor’s then 15-year-old daughter Haley was targeted by an older girl — a recruiter or groomer — who pretended to befriend her, gaining her trust and introducing her to a life she never could have expected for herself.
Now, Haley is still unable to leave her trafficker — a man who pretends to love her, but uses and abuses her constantly. She’s sought help in the past, but continues to find her way back to the life she’s known for so long, not yet fully able to leave him behind and break free from the emotional hold he has on her.
Ms. Recor has spent the last six years training and educating herself and others about human trafficking. Her hope is that members of the community will take advantage of trainings offered and educate themselves on what to look out for and how to get help to those who need it.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, New York ranked fourth in the United States — behind Florida, Texas and California — for the number of human trafficking cases reported in 2019. New York saw 454 cases reported to the hotline in 2019, with 312 of them relating to sex trafficking. Nationwide, 11,500 human trafficking cases were reported in the U.S. in 2019, and 48,326 contacts were made to the hotline.
According to the state’s Interagency Task Force Against Human Trafficking, 491 trafficking cases occurred in the upstate New York region in 2019.
In 2019, 58% of all trafficking cases came from New York City, 30% from upstate New York, and 12% from the metro area, including Orange, Westchester and Nassau counties.
Victoria knows it’s going to take a while before Haley can truly come out of the life. For the time being, she just works with her daughter and keeps an open door so she will have a safe place to go. Ms. Recor said she believes that if a community gets involved in all these different businesses, they can combat trafficking. That’s her goal, she said, and that’s where her new event comes in.
“That’s pretty much why I’m doing it because of the whole heart of how I feel about this whole situation in our community and around the world,” Ms. Recor said. “What I really want to see happen, truthfully, is I want to see bikers link up because this will be the first upstate New York bike ride for human trafficking. My main thing that I’m trying to do is get the bike chapters to connect so that we, by them, will be connected through the whole United States.”
She hopes that with the bikers linking up, they will be able to spread awareness and halt the spread of human trafficking.
All proceeds from the “Bikers Against Human Trafficking” event will go to the Victim’s Assistance Center in trust for their Safe Harbour program. The Safe Harbour Program provides case coordination and advocacy for youths who have been the subject of commercial sexual exploitation. Survivors have access to services including medical care, mental health counseling, financial assistance, emergency shelter and other basic living and safety needs. The program also provides community education and conducts public awareness campaigns on the issue.
The bike group representing for the event this month will be the northern chapter of the Azz Dogz. Both the Northern Chapter, based in Jefferson County and the Southern Chapter, based in Oswego County, raise money every year for various organizations and causes.
Current donations for raffles and giveaways at the biking event include a basket from Scentsy, gift cards to places like Jeans Beans, Price Chopper, First Round, Applebees, the Hilton Garden Inn and more; a motorcycle helmet from Revolution Powersports, and various bottles of alcohol. The event is still in need of more donations, with both monetary and physical donations accepted, and donations will be accepted right up until the event.
T-shirts depicting the bikers against human trafficking logo will be sold the day of the event.
“With bringing these events, people are actually starting to catch on,” Ms. Recor said. “I’ve been doing this for six years, I’ve seen the difference of where we started and where we’re at and doing these kind of events, we need the community to get involved to keep that momentum going.”
